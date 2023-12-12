In a testament to fiscal prudence and steadfast commitment to financial obligations, Fast Credit is pleased to announce the successful payout of its Series 2 Commercial Paper Issuance.

The company’s resounding success in redeeming this short-term debt instrument reflects not only its financial stability but also its dedication to meeting its obligations in a timely and efficient manner.

The Series 1 Commercial Paper which offered competitive interest rates, making it an attractive choice for investors seeking short-term, low-risk investments was paid out on time in September. The investors received their principal investment along with the agreed-upon interest.

The Series 2 Commercial Paper, a crucial component of Fast Credit’s diversified financing strategy, was also issued to raise capital to increase the company’s market share and brand growth.

The company’s ability to navigate the financial landscape and strategically manage its debt instruments underscores its robust financial health and adherence to sound fiscal practices.

The payout, executed seamlessly, is a result of meticulous financial planning and disciplined execution. Fast Credit has consistently demonstrated its commitment to transparency and accountability, factors that contribute to the trust and confidence placed in the company by investors and stakeholders alike.

Fast Credit’s CEO – Emeka Iloelunachi stated,

“We are thrilled to announce the successful payout of our Series 2 Commercial Paper Issuance. This achievement reflects not only the strength of our business but also the dedication of our team and the trust our investors place in us. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of financial integrity and transparency.”

Investors who participated in the Series 2 Commercial Paper Issuance on June 5th,2023 received payout on November 30th. Fast Credit has always taken pride in meeting its financial obligations punctually, highlighting the reliability of Fast Credit as a sound investment choice. The successful redemption contributes to the overall positive narrative surrounding the company’s financial performance and enhances its reputation within the financial markets.

This milestone is not only a cause for celebration within the company but also for the broader community of investors, analysts, and stakeholders who closely follow Fast Credit’s financial trajectory. The successful payout reflects positively on the company’s management, its financial stewardship, and its ability to navigate the complexities of the financial landscape.

As Fast Credit continues to evolve and grow, this achievement reinforces its commitment to prudent financial management and positions it favourably for future endeavours. Investors can look forward to a company that not only sets strategic financial goals but consistently delivers on them.

