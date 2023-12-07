Finding the best sports betting sites isn’t easy – but we know how entertaining it can be to place some bets online.

The meteoric rise of online sportsbooks has also led to an increase in unreliable services and even downright scammers. That’s why our team of experts compiled a list of the most reliable sites that you can use right now.

Our top pick is MyBookie based on their competitive odds, generous promos, and a great range of betting markets that allow you to bet on your favourite sports.

Let’s begin, shall we?

Best Sports Betting Sites

MyBookie: Best online sportsbook overall

BetOnline: Most varied sports categories

Bovada: Best for live betting

Everygame: Online since 1996

ag: Best bonuses

1. MyBookie – Best Sports Betting Site Overall

Pros

Two types of welcome bonuses

22 sports to bet on

Easy-to-use user interface and mobile site

Fast withdrawal time

Limited e-wallet banking options

MyBookie has been in operation since 2014 and is owned by Duranbah Limited. The site stands out with a vast selection of sports betting markets combined with high user-friendliness. Let’s see why it’s our top-rated pick.

Variety of Betting Markets: 5/5

MyBookie offers a catalog of 22 sports and a wide range of betting options. We’re looking at total bets, win bets, prop bets, point spread bets, futures, and everyone’s favorite, live bets.

The sports catalog works great for US users but also covers niche options for the UK and Indian players, plus global favorites for the whole world to enjoy. You can bet on NFL, NBA, soccer, MMA, NCAAB, cricket, hockey, but also table tennis, cycling, and even the surf league. We are looking at a great US sports betting site that will likely also state the appetites of international users.

Competitive odds at MyBookie are among the best in the online sports betting world, which played a vital role in this site reaching the top of the list.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

In the banking department, you can opt for one of the nine options at MyBookie. Crypto slightly dominates this sphere, although you can still use MasterCard, Visa, and MoneyGram. As for the cryptocurrencies, you can go with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Ripple.

In terms of fees, crypto deposits and withdrawals are free and instant. Depending on the sum, other options are charged up to 6% per deposit or anywhere between $5 and $35 per cashout. Most withdrawals are handled within 24 to 72 hours.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

Upon registration, you’re off to a good start with two bonuses: a 10% match bonus up to $200 and the “Double Your First Deposit” promo. The wagering minimums are 1x and 10x, respectively.

The site then throws in a 25% sports reload bonus up to $500, an 8% horse rebate for racebook fans, and a 250% referral bonus up to $250. Not many sports betting sites offer such variety – another reason why MyBookie is at the top of the heap.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 5/5

MyBookie has received praise from across the sports betting sphere for how optimized the website is. The essential features are summarized in the site’s upper left corner and everything is easy to use and highly intuitive.

The site’s speed is on par with the best online sportsbooks in the world right now. And while MyBookie has no dedicated sports betting app, users agree the site is so well-optimized that you don’t even need one. You save space on your device and still get a top-notch online betting experience – it’s a win-win, really.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

If you have trouble with the site, MyBookie customer support has got your back. You are firstly directed to an FAQ page with valuable resources for any sports bettor. If that doesn’t cut it, you can hit the team up via live chat, email, or phone. Live chat is limited to members only, which is a minor inconvenience.

The site offers no public forum but has a solid online presence. You can hit the guys up via Twitter or even follow their Instagram for fun and memes. All types of queries typically get a reply within 24 hours.

2. BetOnline – Most Betting Options of any Online Sportsbook

Pros

27 sports betting options

$1,000 welcome bonus

Swift withdrawals, 19 payment options

Cryptos accepted

App available

Cons

5% credit card fee

BetOnline is owned by Imion Limited Casinos and has been around since 2004. The site boasts some of the features only the best online sportsbooks can offer, from the generous deposit bonus to an unmatched betting variety.

Variety of Betting Markets: 4.8/5

BetOnline covers 27 sports, ranging from the popular stuff like basketball and baseball to golf, horse racing, and even niche markets like darts, snooker, and martial arts. Horse racing has a special section, with eight major horse racing events readily available.

But it’s not just about the number of sports. Experienced sports bettors know the variety of betting options is just as important. At BetOnline, you can opt for live betting, over/under betting, win bets, and parlay bets, which equals a solid selection.

Banking Options: 5/5

BetOnline boasts 19 global payment options, which is very impressive. The site’s vision is to serve the world, and such a wide array of payment methods is bound to cater to an international user base.

You can opt for the more traditional options like bank wire transfers, eChecks, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, or Visa. MoneyGram is readily available to users, and so is a selection of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Ripple, and more.

When it comes to withdrawals, you can go with bank wire transfers, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency. Minimum withdrawals are $20, while maximum cashout can go as high as $25,000, depending on the payment method you select. Withdrawal times are top-notch and can be as fast as under an hour, and usually don’t take longer than 48 hours.

In terms of the wagering requirements, they are 10x for fiat users and 14x for crypto players. All bets stand capped at $50.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

If you use the BOL1000 promo code, you’ll be greeted with a 50% deposit match bonus up to $1,000. You can enter the CRYPTO100 code for a 100% match bonus as a crypto user.

You can also join the site’s referral program and land a 200% bonus up to $200 or score a 25% sports bonus up to $250.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 4.8/5

BetOnline sports a neatly organized main menu and a clean design that mixes white, red, and black. The entire space is highly intuitive and efficient. The site is elegant and clean yet stands out from the crowd with a unique design.

What’s more, BetOnline offers one of the best sports betting apps on the market, too. It should be noted the app doesn’t provide any of the site’s online casino features, but since we’re looking for the best sportsbook here, we can’t complain much.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

BetOnline stands out with a strong online presence and responsive social media channels. You are free to hit the guys up via Twitter for inquiries or use the official customer support channels. These include 24/4 live chat, email, or phone support. The site hosts no forum but boasts good response times.

3. Bovada – Best In-Play Betting Options of all Top Sports Betting Sites

Pros

75% Bitcoin bonus

Swift withdrawal time

29 sports to bet on

Professional support team

Also one of the best Bitcoin casinos

Cons

Dual lines

Owned by Harp Media BV, Bovada joined the business in 2011. The site is licensed by Curacao and is our top crypto sportsbook thanks to its generous bonuses and instant payouts for Bitcoin users.

Variety of Betting Markets: 5/5

If you’re looking for variety, our experts say – check out Bovada. The site boasts 29 sports to bet on and goes well beyond popular sports like soccer and basketball.

For example, you can bet on darts, snooker, or even table tennis. You can even find Aussie Rules and badminton. The service is fully sports-focused and offers no options for markets like politics and entertainment.

As a cherry on top, you can also find live betting at Bovada. Just hit the ‘Live’ button on any betting page on the site, and you’re off to the races.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

Bovada supports nine payment methods, which is nothing out of the ordinary in the online sports betting world. However, the withdrawal time is remarkable.

The fastest cashouts take under a single hour. Slow withdrawals are among the top complaints of online sports bettors, who call slow payouts the biggest buzzkill – and we agree. Well, Bovada handled that one in style.

For deposits, players can opt for credit cards like MasterCard, American Express, and Visa, or delve into cryptocurrencies and use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and more.

As for withdrawals, you can opt for checks via mail, Bitcoin, or Litecoin. Minimum crypto deposits are just $10, while wire transfers are significantly higher, at $50.

Are you a crypto gambling enthusiast? Check out our list of the best Bitcoin casinos, too!

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

Bovada stands out above the other online betting sites with a 75% Bitcoin sports bonus. If you’re a fan of the world’s leading cryptocurrency, this is your betting site.

The casino bonus sits at an impressive $3,000, but that doesn’t apply to the sportsbook. When it comes to betting, you can score a $750 welcome bonus ($250 if you don’t use crypto).

The 200% Bovada referral bonus is capped at $100. We also like the site’s Rewards Program, where you can score cashback promos for placing bets. Heads up: Time-sensitive promotions are also a thing at Bovada, so make sure you stay in the loop.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 4.3/5

Bovada’s user interface stands on an equal footing with the other best sports betting sites. It is dominated by a darker shade of gray for that elegant touch, combined with a string of vivid colors to make the user interface memorable.

This betting site offers no native app but is fully mobile-optimized. Many users prefer quality mobile optimization to native apps, so this shouldn’t be an issue. When it comes to Bovada, the sportsbook section is highly intuitive and works like a charm.

As an extra bonus, they’ve optimized most online casino real money games for mobile use, which is definitely something you won’t see often.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Bovada customer service is one of the most responsive support teams in the online betting domain. If you need help, the site presents you with an all-encompassing FAQ section that covers a lot of ground and is easy to use.

If you need further assistance, feel free to hit the team up over the phone, email, or live chat. All inquiries are guaranteed to receive a response within 24 hours. Most users point out that replies are significantly faster, sometimes taking mere minutes.

Bovada has a solid social presence, with a responsive, up-to-date Twitter page where you can ask for assistance and receive feedback from fellow users.

4. Everygame – Best Online Sports Betting Site for Casual Bettors

Pros

Easy to use

200% deposit bonus

In operation for 25+ years

Fast withdrawals

Cons

No mobile app

Everygame (formerly Intertops) is one of the longest-standing top online sportsbooks. They’ve been around since 1996 – more than a quarter of a century! The site is neatly optimized for casual and new users, easy to use, and well-rounded.

Variety of Betting Markets: 4.2/5

You have 21 markets at your disposal here. The selection is varied and covers crowd favorites like American football and basketball but also niche sports like snooker and darts. The site is not limited to sports, allowing players to bet on the stock market and politics. On the downside, you can’t bet on e-sports.

While available sports markets lag behind the best online sportsbooks, some bettors agree that the non-sports options add an extra charm to Everygame. Although not related to sportsbook reviews, the site also hosts a quality online casino section if you ever decide to take a break from sports betting.

Banking Options: 4/5

At Everygame, you have nine options at your disposal. You can go with MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and Diners Club International on the fiat side or delve into the crypto domain using Bitcoin, Litecoin, or Bitcoin Cash.

Bitcoin withdrawals are the fastest when cashing out, taking up to 48 hours. Checks and bank wire transfers take up to a few days. User2user withdrawals are handled instantly, which is a significant plus.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

Intertops offers new users a host of welcome bonuses. We’re looking at a 200% deposit bonus up to $50, 100% up to $100, or 50% up to $200. This customizable welcome bonus is a nice touch by the company.

You can take advantage of four more deposit match bonuses and claim $25 in free bets.

Admittedly, these figures are nothing to write home about, but are geared towards both casual and new users.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 3.9/5

Everygame combines black and red to deliver a striking user interface; some may find it too aggressive, but we think it’s memorable and pretty cool.

The site has no dedicated app but is fully optimized for mobile users, especially the sportsbook section. The betting segment is basic, clean, and easy to use.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

Everygame’s support team is available 24/7 via live chat and email. The service is professional, polite, and handles most queries within hours. On the downside, you can’t contact them via phone, and no public forum is available.

5. Sportsbetting.ag – Best Bonuses of any Sports Betting Site

Pros

4 different welcome bonuses

25 sports markets

19 payment methods

E-sports betting supported

Cons

Limited e-wallet options

Sportsbetting.ag is one of the best betting sites for several reasons, but what makes them stand out is the bonus department. The service was launched in 2003 and is owned by BOL-SB, which means you’re betting on a reputable site here.

Variety of Betting Markets: 4.7/5

Sportsbetting.ag hosts 25 sports categories. Right out of the gate, we like the addition of e-sports. Popular markets like baseball, hockey, and racing are readily available, but you can also step outside the non-sporting domain and bet on politics and entertainment events.

Among niche markets, we liked the addition of martial arts. Seasonal sports might also pop up on the platform and increase the count. The company supports live betting, allowing you to bet on sports and matches as they take place.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

The site boasts 19 payment options, on par with the other best sports betting sites. You can go with Visa, Discover, MasterCard, American Express, e-checks, MoneyGram, wire transfers, and more.

If you prefer crypto, that’s just fine. You can do your betting through Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin, Doge, Stellar, Tether, and more here.

Sportsbetting.ag stands out with withdrawal times under 48 hours in most cases. The minimum deposit for crypto is $20, except for Ethereum, which stands at $50. For wire transfers, we’re looking at a $25 minimum. The bets are capped at $50.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

Now we’re talking! If you’re a new player, they greet you with a 50% match bonus up to $1,000 with a 10x wagering requirement.

Next, you can receive $25 in free bets and a reload bonus of 25% up to $1,000. Other notable promos include free player prop bets. When combined, the casino offers as much as $3,000 in bonuses.

If you’re into horse betting, you should take advantage of the 7% rebate for racetrack action. Across the platform, you can also reel in a 200% for referring a friend.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 4/5

While Sportsbetting.ag has no native app, the site has been perfectly mobile-optimized. The site has a unique design, dominated by a striking metallic shade of blue. The darker shades are perhaps too dark but memorable nonetheless.

The site is fast and clean, including the mobile version. However, the casino section has a reduced offer of games compared to the desktop version. Our experts focused on the sportsbook segment, which is clean and fast on mobile – but if you want to switch to the casino side, the lack of games might disappoint you to an extent.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

The site’s support service has three sections: General, Casino, and Poker. For sportsbook inquiries, you need to get in touch with the General Department. You can contact them 24/7 via live chat, phone, or email.

Sportsbetting.ag is active on Twitter, where you can also reach out and possibly get feedback from fellow users on any inquiries you might have.

>> Claim the most rewarding $1,000 bonus at Sportsbetting.ag

How We Ranked the Best Sports Betting Sites Online

Variety of Betting Markets:

The best online sports betting site should be a one-stop shop that covers every possible sport you would ever want to bet on.

Some sports bettors prefer sticking to a handful of sports, and that’s great, but if a new sport ever piques your interest and you want to bet on it, a quality online betting site should have your back. Whether it’s mobile sports betting, college football betting, or any other niche sport, the best online sportsbook should have it all. Furthermore, we highlighted the websites that support the most types of bets.

Banking Options:

The best online betting site should offer users as many banking options as possible – traditional credit card payments, e-wallets, cryptocurrency – the more, the merrier.

We like it when a site provides major players like Visa, PayPal, or Bitcoin and delves deeper with services like Paysafecard or even altcoins like Dogecoin and Tether.

Bonuses and Promos:

Online sportsbook bonuses tend to beat what land-based betting services can offer by a mile. Still, we wanted to offer you the very best, going for the top welcome bonuses, free bets, and regular promos to keep the players coming back.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness:

To score the highest marks in this benchmark, the sports betting platform must offer a clean, fast, and easy-to-use interface – including bonus points for a unique and memorable design.

Furthermore, since over 50% of online sports bettors place their bets via mobile devices, we also highlight the importance of mobile-friendliness. For bonus points, we want the service to offer a dedicated app.

Customer Support:

For some sports bettors, online sportsbooks can’t instil the same level of confidence and trust as their land-based counterparts. We get that. And that is precisely why we dug extra deep to make sure the services we recommend offer exceptional customer support. Having a knowledgeable, responsive, and polite team is the cornerstone of this benchmark.

Once that was established, we searched for 24/7 availability via live chat, phone, and email. We also wanted to see their online presence, support through social channels, and preferably a dedicated forum for public discussion with other bettors.

Guide to the Top Online Betting Sites – FAQ

What Is the Best Sports Betting Site?

MyBookie is the best sports betting site because of its competitive odds, generous bonuses, and deep market coverage – but another website may be a better fit for you. We recommend signing up to a couple so you can see which one works best for you.

Do Online Sportsbooks Accept PayPal?

PayPal is a legitimate option on many online sports betting sites – but you’d need to check the specific online casino to see if they accept PayPal. Online sportsbook reviews like this one can help you learn whether a website accepts your preferred banking method.

Are Sports Betting Sites Safe?

Yes, 100% – so long as you’re playing at reputable sportsbooks. The best sports betting sites recommended on this page are licensed and safe. These services are fully encrypted and guarantee users a safe experience.

How to Collect Winnings From Online Sportsbooks?

The sports betting site will require identity verification, after which you are free to place a withdrawal request. Head over to the withdrawal section, enter the sum you wish to take out, select your payment method, and hit submit.

What is the Most Trusted Betting Site?

Everygame is the most trusted betting site because it’s been online for more than 25 years and it truly cares about its players.

Comparison of the 5 Best Sports Betting Sites

MyBookie: Best online sportsbook overall; 22 sports categories; you can double your first deposit. Overall score: 99%

BetOnline: Great market coverage; 27 sports to bet on; 18 payment methods you can use. Overall score: 98%

Bovada: Awesome live betting user interface, $250 sports welcome promo (or $750 if you use crypto). Overall score: 95%

Everygame: Online since 1996; 200% deposit bonus; one of the most reputable sportsbooks. Overall score: 92%

ag: Most generous bonuses of any betting site. 25 sports categories you can bet on. Overall score: 90%

How to Sign Up to One of the Top Online Sports Betting Sites

The first step is always the hardest. That’s why we decided to guide you step-by-step to create an account and start betting online safely.

We will use our top pick, MyBookie, as an example, but note that most sports betting sites require a similar procedure.

Step 1: Create an Online Sportsbook Account

Visit the site and click the Join button in the upper right corner.

Provide your email and personal data, including your name, phone number, and birthday, and enter the desired password.

Continue and confirm.

Step 2: Verification via Email

Visit the email address you’ve used to register to the betting site.

If needed, check the spam folder.

Click the link in the message to confirm and verify your betting site account.

Step 3: Make the Deposit

Make the first deposit to your account and fund the payment.

Claim the welcome bonus.

Bet on sports online and have fun!

So, What Are the Best Sports Betting Sites?

We hope our experts did a good job and that you found your next favourite sports betting site here.

Our No. 1 option is MyBookie, based on top-notch functionality, competitive odds, generous welcome bonuses, and an excellent support team.

Still, all the other top online betting sites listed here are just as good, and one of them might be your ideal match.

Every sportsbook on this list is 100% secure and safe, but as always, we would like to remind you to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it’s important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and our guides are rated 18+ only.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

http://www.gamblersanonymous.org/

http://www.ncpgambling.org/

http://www.gamblingtherapy.org/

Disclaimer: Please note that the content above is a partner-contributed article and does not necessarily reflect the editorial guidelines of Nairametrics; it is a paid submission and not authored by our team, and as such, Nairametrics does not bear responsibility for its contents.