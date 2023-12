The central bank has announced that all bank accounts without BVN and NIN will be placed on “Post no Debit” effective April 2024.

This was contained in a circular issued by the central bank and sent to all deposit money banks.

The central bank also stated that all the BVN or NIN attached to and/or associated with AL accounts/wallets must be electronically revalidated by January 31, 2024.

Find the attachment below:



Details soon….