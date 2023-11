President of the Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA), Emeka Ogbu is dead.

Professor Mohammed Bawa, the Acting President of NUGA, revealed the passing on Wednesday News Agency of Nigeria reported.

Ogbu was also the Director of Sports at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), he succumbed to a brief illness on Monday. Elected to the presidency in March 2022, his untimely demise leaves a void in the leadership of NUGA.