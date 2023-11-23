The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has ordered an immediate freezing of all the accounts of the state and local governments with immediate effect.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Kogi State Commissioner for Finance, Asiwaju Asiru Idris, on Thursday, November 23, 2023, where he stated that no form of payment should be made to anyone from the government account henceforth.

This is coming barely a few days after the governor lambasted some members of his cabinet and local government Chairmen over their betrayal and disloyal activities during the November 11 off cycle governorship election in the state.

The commissioner in the statement pointed out that all standing orders and investment instructions are hereby cancelled forthwith.

What the Finance Commissioner is saying

The statement from Idris reads,

“No imprest or any form of payment should be made to anyone from Government Account henceforth.

“Standing Orders and Investment Instructions are hereby cancelled forthwith.

”All Kogi State and Local Government Accounts are hereby FROZEN with effect from today, Thursday 22nd November 2003.”

