The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has revealed it has made a shift from the traditional paper and pencil test to the Computer-Based Test mode for the Senior School Certificate Examination.

The announcement, conveyed by WAEC’s acting head of the Public Affairs Unit, Moyosola Adesina, outlined the transition.

The Computer-Based Test model will be implemented starting with the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates in February 2024.

“In line with global best practices, the Nigeria National Office of the West African Examinations Council wishes to inform the general public, and all its stakeholders, that it has concluded plans to migrate its WASSCE for Private Candidates Examination Diets from Paper and Pencil Test to Computer Based Examination,” the statement from the body partly read.

