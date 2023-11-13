The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday officially declared the candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Duoye Diri, winner of the Bayelsa governorship election.

Diri, who is also the incumbent governor of the state, polled a total vote of 175,196, clinching the governorship position against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Timipre Sylva.

Diri polled a total of 175,196 votes while Sylva trailed behind with 110,108 votes, making the margin a total of 65,088.

Prof Faruq Kuta, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Of Technology, Minna, and the state Returning Officer, announced the result a moment ago.

Like Bayelsa, governorship polls were held in Imo and Kogi states on Saturday.

The collation of results of 2 LGA was postponed yesterday

Earlier yesterday, it was reported that the collation of results of two out of the eight local government areas in Bayelsa was adjourned to this afternoon following the update that elections were not conducted on Saturday in some polling units in these local governments.

INEC therefore stated that its officials needed additional time to gather and compile the results of these LGAs today.

The two Local governments are Brass and Southern Ijaw LGAs.

The other six LGAs are Kolokuma/Opokuma, Ogbia, Yenegoa, Sagabama, Yenegoa and Ekeremor.

Diri won six of the LGAs while Sylva won only two LGAs.