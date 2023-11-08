The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has succumbed to the court ruling ordering it to produce the former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele before the high court in Abuja.

Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, in a ruling made on November 2, directed the anti-graft agency to either release Emefiele, who had been in custody since June 9, or to produce him in court for a bail decision.

However, at the resumed proceeding in the matter on Monday, the anti-graft agency failed to present before the court in Abuja the embattled former CBN governor.

Meanwhile, Justice Adeniyi restated his directive on Monday, making it clear that the detained former CBN governor is to be in court today, November 8, for the purpose of bail proceedings or for the EFCC to release him.

Backstory

Emefiele has been in detention since June 10, charged with procurement fraud, but his trial has stalled since August when the Department of State Services failed to present him in court to enter a plea.

He was initially detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) but the EFCC, a government anti-corruption agency, said on Monday he had now been in their custody for a week.

Emefiele, who has not commented publicly on the case, was suspended by President Bola Tinubu on June 9 and was arrested a day later by the DSS.

He resigned in August, paving the way for the appointment of new central bank governor Olayemi Cardoso in September.

The court today will hear the bail proceeding of the former CBN governor.

Earlier, Justice Adeniyi had in the alternative directed the anti-graft agency to on its own grant bail to Emefiele or allow the court to do so in line with provisions of the law on fundamental human rights.