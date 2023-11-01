On Friday, October 27, 2023, Gidi Real Estate Investment Limited Launched the fourth Estate of the Epe Gardens series, an exclusive estate that offers a unique blend of nature and modernity.

It could be recalled that the first estate of the series entered the market in February, during the first quarter of the year, and has, up until the launch of its phase 3, which equally marked the closing of its waterfront property, sold over 1000 plots.

Epe Gardens 3 is located in Ketu, Epe, a budding area of the emerging Lagos. Its conception and development are a product of the developers’ mandate of creating affordable housing solution, for property finders and land bankers.

Being the fourth estate in the portfolio of Epe Gardens, Epe Gardens 3 seeks to continue this mandate, while offering unique living to her residents, and significant ROI to land bankers, in no distance time.