As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors.
It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved, and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date announced – The date the company announced dividends, evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the Stock Exchange.
Dividend during the year – This represents all the dividend announcements made by a company in a given year.
Total dividends – This is the summation of a company’s interim dividend (often announced in a prior year) and the final dividend announced following the publishing of a full-year annual report (after being announced in the first quarter of the year).
READ: Rising unclaimed dividends; a tale of idle investors’ funds
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
Otedola again! Deceiving foolish investors with mouth watering dividends,price manipulations and only to dump the business after milking it to it’s knees. Where is Fort Oil,Xenon? Just imagine investors wealth going down the drain in 5 year time!
Please tel me more, are you saying the dividend offer is only for price speculation ?
Just to entice people.
(:-
It’s deplorable. Meanwhile, there are people earning salaries masquerading as regulators whose impact is of no moment. Time and again, unsuspecting investors end up getting swindled.
I observe that some of these public companies change their Registrars and without the knowledge of many of these lower investor Shareholders, thereby increasing the volume of unclaimed dividends. The new Registrars will not scrutinise properly the profiles/ details of shareholders transferred to them for due dividends to be paid to them through their usual bank accounts. So dividends are in most cases paid to only the ‘lucky’ ones at random.
No company can change their registrar without informing SEC , this change will be reflected on their website and announced at the next AGM. Just Google the Registrar to your company, fill their e mandate form and you will be paid your outstanding dividend, you don’t need luck it is your money. Report or send mails to SEC if you have done all you need to do and you are still not paid, but it is wrong to assume that companies and Registrars are just out to delibrately withhold your dividend. That is not fair.
You may not be aware the level of humiliation the registrars mete to share holders, just to frustrate them out. I am a living witness to this gross tossing of registrars. I began processing e-mandate of 2 registrars since March last year, up until now I am yet to receive my backlog of dividends for 10 years. One asked for payment, I did., they turned out to now say bank has not replied since early May. The other is demanding for my cscs statement which I have given them 2ice. These 2 companies have severally asked for e-mandates, which I processed via my bank and delivered to them. Pile up of unclaimed dividend is mostly caused by Registrars. If SEC is regulating the registrars as should, dividends would be claimed by shareholders. If educated ones are frustrated this way, what about illiterate investors. I wrote to SEC complaining bitterly, they never responded. Names of these registrars are (1) Africa Prudential Registrars (2) Veritas Registrars. I have 5 companies under Prudential while Veritas has my Zenith bank stock under them.
If the bank did not reply the registrar’s simply write acompliant to the head of customer service of the bank ,and send it to their head quarters with while attaching copies of the e dividence forms filled and your contact details.
What is the situation with MTN OFFER of December 2021? There has not been any feedback till now.
MTN offer of 2021 was well concluded to the extent that those who subscribed to it got the final dividend for FY 2021 as well as 2022 interim dividend. Payment of #10 final dividend for FY 2022 is April 20, 2022. Additionally, the 1:20 bonus promised those that did not sell their shares purchased via the offer will also be redeemed.
Thanks for your feedback but for me I have not gotten any evidence of purchase of shares such as share certificate and no dividend of course. Several times I took this complaint to point of purchase (First Bank) all I got was that some staff were affected. Please assist me to normalize this transaction.
Onyechere Nwokocha.
Everybody who subscribed were given. Your bank is definitely not telling you something. Check your emails, you could have received an email from your assigned stockbroker or registrar
Has oando become RIP situation? Many talks nothing to show
The ruination of Nigeria will come quickly than that of Oando in the hands of Tinubu..
Tinubu has buried Oando plc
Yes,the older Tinubu will ruin the zoo nation.watch and see.
How? By buying Agip’s onshore assets ?
Can I buy MTN shares now and still collect dividend by April this year?
You have from now to 14th or 15th of March to buy MTN share if you want to receive dividend.
Any share bought 3 days before the 27th of March qualification date excluding Saturday and Sunday is due for dividend while shareholders register closes on 28th of March.
So, act fast!!
What is happening to the bank’s? No dividend news uptill now.
Please who is the new Registrar to First Bank (FBN) plc now that they’re no longer with First Registrar’s?
Please,who is the New Registrar to FBNH,so far is not with First Registrar.no latest news, no dividend ,nothing nothing please….
meristem registrars
Thank you for the information about Meristem being the Registrar to FBN Holdings.
Meristem Registrar.
Please, when is Zenith Bank holding it’s AGM, and what does their dividend rate look like for 2022 year end report?
Zenith bank held its AGM on the 2nd of May 2023, and paid a final dividend of #2.90 bringing its total dividend paid for the year 2022 to #3.20 having paid an interim dividend of 30k earlier on.
Hi sir/ma, I have Access bank shares but have never received any dividend.i have submitted my e dividend form to coronation registrar but the technical language they saying is incomprehensible to me,pls advise
How can you receive help here when you’ve not say exactly what the registrars told you? Someone here, I’m sure, has had that experience before but how can he assist you?
Let’s know what transpired between you and Coronation Registrars.
good morning, please who is the registrar of Airtel Africa?
The registrar of Airtel Africa is Coronation Registrars. Number 9 Amodu Ojikutu street , Victoria island. Lagos.
I am a shareholder of Oando Plc. What is actually happening about Oando Plc?
Ovuako Sunday Chimaeze
What is happening to First Bank year 2022 financial year end result?
Have WAPCO PLC and Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc paid dividends to their respective shareholders for the year ended 31 12 2022 ?
Flour mills pays dividend in September
Please, which day will FBNH going to pay their dividend for 2022/2023.please…….
Please when will MTNN pay the script dividend for shareholders that opted for their script dividend option?
Pls i’m a sharehoider with old sky bank, also a shareholder with bigtreat plc, pls i need your advice on how to retrive back. my capital from them. Those two above mention stocks are not active again on the floor
Please,what date the flour Mills Nigeria is going to declare for dividend 2022/2023.
Flour Mills recently declared a dividend payment of #2,25k payable on the 10th of November 2023.
Please when will MTNN pay the script dividend for shareholders that opted for their script dividend option?
I opted for the script dividend offer of 2023 but it has not being credited to my CSCS account as at today.
Reply
I have not been receiving part of my NAHCO dividends for years now, I have thrice written Coronation registrars and their responses remains that they have escalated the process for the payment, despite their acknowledgement of receiving my completed e mandate, Is there any further steps to take that will enable me receive my outstanding dividends.
Get your stockbroker involve.
Is it possible to sell unverified stock?
I have 925 units verified PZ Ind shares.and 150 units in certificate unverified.
Can the total 1,075 units be sold so as to exit from the company?
It is not possible to sell unverified stocks. Contact your stockbroker for assistance.
Who’s the registrar of Keystone bank?I want to process my e dividend regularization
Ask Google guess it will help cos am not so sure now
Please the best way to invest in the stock market is to get a broker, obtain your CSCS account, decide on the stock to buy and buy them they ur broker from the secondary market, find out the registrar of the company u bought, fill their e-mandate form (for ur dividend) and u are good to go. As for unclaimed dividend, just write to the respective registrar in charge of the stock u bought, and trust me, it will be deposited to the account u filled in your e-mandate form. It’s not difficult, just needed factor is patience.
NON PAYMENT OF BONUSES
The management of our banks ,despite doing exceptionally well, have never thought it necessary and mercifully too, to pay shareholders bonuses for the past 10 years or more as was the case 20years ago. It is inexplicable. Moreover , OANDO PLC, which has never paid dividends for two decades but which recently seemed to be doing well, suddenly decided to delist from the stock market , appears to not to be sympathetic to its shareholders who had waited patiently for years. Everything is wrong and unacceptable.