Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the last election, has revealed certain facts he discovered from the academic records of Tinubu released to him by Chicago State University.

The former president stated through his lawyer, Kalu Kalu, in a press conference on Thursday, that there are salient facts that were discovered in the documents presented to him from CSU.

Kalu Kalu, responding to a question from the journalist on whether the certificate will be admissible in the Supreme Court, stated affirmatively that Abubakar intends to use the documents in the petition in court.

He further listed five main discoveries from the documents that will be relevant to Atiku’s case in court.

He said,

“1. Bola A. Tinubu forged the certificate he presented to INEC.

“2. The qualifying certificate from Southwest College bears a female indicating it does not belong to Bola A. Tinubu who is a male.

“3. The CSU admission application form claims that Bola A. Tinubu attended Government College Lagos and graduated in 1970 when the school was established in 1974.

“4. The owner of the CSU Document is a Black American and Bola A. Tinubu denied having dual citizenship in his INEC form which means the documents do not belong to him or he perjured in his INEC Form.

“5. He claimed A in his name in the Chicago documents is Ahmed but the NYSC documents he submitted to INEC have Adekunle.”

More Insight

Reacting to the question on whether he would drop his case against Tinubu, the former vice president stated that he would only retreat from his legal battle until after the Supreme Court rule, noting that there is no other court after the Supreme Court

More Details later…