Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the last election, has revealed certain facts he discovered from the academic records of Tinubu released to him by Chicago State University.
The former president stated through his lawyer, Kalu Kalu, in a press conference on Thursday, that there are salient facts that were discovered in the documents presented to him from CSU.
Kalu Kalu, responding to a question from the journalist on whether the certificate will be admissible in the Supreme Court, stated affirmatively that Abubakar intends to use the documents in the petition in court.
He further listed five main discoveries from the documents that will be relevant to Atiku’s case in court.
He said,
“1. Bola A. Tinubu forged the certificate he presented to INEC.
“2. The qualifying certificate from Southwest College bears a female indicating it does not belong to Bola A. Tinubu who is a male.
“3. The CSU admission application form claims that Bola A. Tinubu attended Government College Lagos and graduated in 1970 when the school was established in 1974.
“4. The owner of the CSU Document is a Black American and Bola A. Tinubu denied having dual citizenship in his INEC form which means the documents do not belong to him or he perjured in his INEC Form.
“5. He claimed A in his name in the Chicago documents is Ahmed but the NYSC documents he submitted to INEC have Adekunle.”
More Insight
Reacting to the question on whether he would drop his case against Tinubu, the former vice president stated that he would only retreat from his legal battle until after the Supreme Court rule, noting that there is no other court after the Supreme Court
More Details later…
It constitutes journalistic malpractice to report exclusively on the allegations posited by Atiku Abukabar’s lawyer without conducting any fact-checking, or providing context concerning the actual transcript and deposition the lawyer references, let alone including a rebuttal from the defendant’s legal team, especially on a case pending before the Supreme Court with substantial public interest among Nigerian citizens.
One would expect journalists from this publication to cover this issue comprehensively, instead of letting their personal political biases obstruct a thorough and accurate presentation of the facts surrounding this case.
If readers sought propaganda, they’d turn to Twitter. What your audience deserves and demands is measured reporting and thorough investigation of the facts, not impulsive publication of press releases issued by politicians’ aides.
It’s a Sponsored political post from the same camp who sold the lie that PMB was long dead and one Jibril was the one in Aso rock then.
. The writer could not hide his bias for same reason and I hope he will not put Nairametrics in legal trouble