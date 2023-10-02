The Chicago State University (CSU) has reportedly released the academic records of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the request by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election in line with an Illinois, United States (U.S.) court order.

In its response, the CSU insisted that it does not keep copies of diploma certificates issued to students.

It also confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu graduated from the school in 1979.

The CSU released the documents to Atiku on Monday in compliance with the order of a United States District Court in Northern District of Illinois.

In ordering the CSU to release Tinubu’s academic record, a US district judge dismissed the President’s objection.

In the CSU documents, which went viral late Monday night, the institution responded to Atiku’s four requests.

Responding to Atiku’s request for “A true and correct copy of any diploma issued by CSU in 1979 to Mr Tinubu,” the US varsity said: “CSU does not, in the ordinary course, keep copies of student diplomas, and after the diligent search cannot locate a copy of the original diploma it prepared for Mr Tinubu in 1979, hence, has no documents responsive to this request.”

The university presented to Atiku’s legal team, a cache of documents connected to Mr Tinubu’s education at the institution and copies of certificates with redacted names issued to other persons about the same time the Nigerian president finished from the school in 1979.

It also contained Mr Tinubu’s admission records, and a letter dated 27 June 2022 confirming that he attended the university from August 1977 and June 1979 majoring in accounting. The letter said Mr Tinubu was awarded Bachelors of Science in Business Administration with Honours on 22 June 1979.