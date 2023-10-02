The Leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has suspended the planned indefinite nationwide strike which was scheduled to commence on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

This followed the meeting between the leaders of the organized labour and representatives of the Federal Government which was held at the State House, Abuja, on Monday, October 2, 2023.

This was contained in a memorandum of understanding signed Monday by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, and General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja; as well as the TUC President, Festus Osifo, and Secretary General, Nuhu Toro.

The document was also signed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Dr Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

The document also stated that the N35,000 wage award which is only to all Federal Government workers will commence in September pending when a new national minimum wage will be signed into law.

Strike suspended for 30 days

The NLC and TUC in the memorandum accepted to suspend for 30 days the planned Indefinite Nationwide strike scheduled to commence tomorrow.

It also stated that all parties commit to henceforth abide by the dictates of Social dialogue in all their future engagements, adding that the memorandum shall be filed with the relevant Court of competent jurisdiction within one week as consent judgment by the Federal Government.

This is a developing story…