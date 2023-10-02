The Chicago State University (CSU) has reportedly released the academic records of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the request by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election in line with an Illinois, United States (U.S.) court order.

In its response, the CSU insisted that it does not keep copies of diploma certificates issued to students.

It also confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu graduated from the school in 1979.

This is a developing story…