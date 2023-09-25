Omono Okonkwo is an accomplished Mass Communicator, with a remarkable track record spanning over a decade across various dimensions of the field. Her proficiency encompasses Print, Digital, and Broadcast Journalism, Copywriting, Research and Writing, Podcasting, Public Speaking, as well as a comprehensive grasp of Energy Markets. Her engagement in energy market coverage commenced officially in 2016, as she assumed the role of a country correspondent (Nigeria) with Natural Gas World, a subsidiary of Minoils Media based in Vancouver, Canada. Since then, Omono Okonkwo has consistently demonstrated excellence and left an indelible mark on the ever-evolving energy sector.