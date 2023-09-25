The MoU signed will contribute to Ease of Doing Business, as well as reduce cost and drive efficiency in Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Industry. This is according to the NNPCL via its Twitter handle on Monday, September 25.
More details shortly…
The MoU signed will contribute to Ease of Doing Business, as well as reduce cost and drive efficiency in Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Industry. This is according to the NNPCL via its Twitter handle on Monday, September 25.
More details shortly…
Omono Okonkwo is an accomplished Mass Communicator, with a remarkable track record spanning over a decade across various dimensions of the field. Her proficiency encompasses Print, Digital, and Broadcast Journalism, Copywriting, Research and Writing, Podcasting, Public Speaking, as well as a comprehensive grasp of Energy Markets. Her engagement in energy market coverage commenced officially in 2016, as she assumed the role of a country correspondent (Nigeria) with Natural Gas World, a subsidiary of Minoils Media based in Vancouver, Canada. Since then, Omono Okonkwo has consistently demonstrated excellence and left an indelible mark on the ever-evolving energy sector.
Business News | Stock Market | Money Market | Cryptos | Financial Literacy | SME |
© 2023 Nairametrics
Leave a Reply