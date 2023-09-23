The Federal Government has assured that the proposed Lagos-Abuja super highway will be completed within 4 years.
This was made known by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, during a press conference on Saturday, September 23, 2023.
Umahi noted that driving from Lagos to Abuja will take 4 hours on the highway upon its completion.
He said the road will be made solely with concrete, adding that it is cheaper than asphalt.
This is a developing story…
The news about Lagos-Abuja super highway is a welcome development. This is long overdue, as the new administration is taken concrete step to bridge the gap in infrastructure development in Nigeria. I hope the new government will look into the improvement of our maintenance culture of all our existing infrastructures in the country and bring back Public Work Department (PWD).