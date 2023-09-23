The Federal Government has assured that the proposed Lagos-Abuja super highway will be completed within 4 years.

This was made known by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, during a press conference on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Umahi noted that driving from Lagos to Abuja will take 4 hours on the highway upon its completion.

He said the road will be made solely with concrete, adding that it is cheaper than asphalt.

This is a developing story…