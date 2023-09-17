The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has appointed new executive Vice Presidents for the upstream, downstream and gas sectors.

This is according to a September 17 statement signed by the company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Garba Deen Muhammad.

The statement read thus:

“In line with NNPC Ltd.’s commitment and drive for organizational renewal, anchored on our business imperatives, standards of excellence, people development, and strengthening our competencies and capabilities through broad-based leadership exposures, the company wishes to announce the following executive appointments with immediate effect:

Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan, Executive Vice President, Upstream

Olalekan Ogunleye, Executive Vice President, Gas, Power, and New Energy

Adedapo A. Segun, Executive Vice President, Downstream