The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has appointed new executive Vice Presidents for the upstream, downstream and gas sectors.
This is according to a September 17 statement signed by the company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Garba Deen Muhammad.
The statement read thus:
- “In line with NNPC Ltd.’s commitment and drive for organizational renewal, anchored on our business imperatives, standards of excellence, people development, and strengthening our competencies and capabilities through broad-based leadership exposures, the company wishes to announce the following executive appointments with immediate effect:
- Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan, Executive Vice President, Upstream
- Olalekan Ogunleye, Executive Vice President, Gas, Power, and New Energy
- Adedapo A. Segun, Executive Vice President, Downstream
