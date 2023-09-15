The average cost of intra-city bus fare dropped by 3.96% in July 2023 according to the latest NBS report on transport fare prices across the country. The report titled Transport Fare Watch (July 2023) collated the cost of transport for July in the different means of transport (air, road, water etc.).

Bus Journeys Within the City (Per Drop)

The average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop increased by 3.96% from N1,285.41 in June 2023 to N1,336.29 in July 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, it rose significantly by 121.69% from N602.77 in July 2022.

Bus Journeys Intercity (Per Drop)

For intercity bus journeys, the average fare per drop rose to N5,919.49 in July 2023, indicating a month-on-month increase of 4.10% compared to N5,686.49 in June 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, the fare increased by 57.50% from N3,758.46 in July 2022.

Air Travel (Specified Routes – Single Journey)

The average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.17% from N78,640.54 in June 2023 to N78,775.74 in July 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 29.54% from N60,811.54 in July 2022.

Okada (Motorcycle) Transportation

The average transport fare paid for Okada transportation was N646.12 in July 2023, which was 4.46% higher than the rate recorded in June 2023 (N618.52).

On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 48.42% compared to July 2022 (N435.07).

Water Transport (Waterway Passenger Transportation)

The average fare paid for water transport in July 2023 increased to N1,406.70 from N1,366.22, indicating a monthly increase of 2.96% from June 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, it increased by 45.65% from N965.82 in July 2022.

State Profile Analysis

For intra-city transport, Bauchi and Jigawa states had the highest fares in July 2023 (N1,700.00 and N1,620.00, respectively), while Adamawa had the lowest (N850.00), followed by Osun (N1,100.00).

Intercity Bus Travel: Abuja recorded the highest fare (N8,525.37), followed by Anambra (N8,050.95). The lowest fare was in Kwara (N3,520.00), followed by Zamfara (N3,750.03).

Air Transport- Delta had the highest air transport charges (N87,000.00), followed by Kebbi (N83,500.00), while Abia had the lowest fare (N70,000.01), followed by Niger (N73,000.00).

Motorcycle Transport- Lagos state had the highest motorcycle transport fare in July 2023 (N900.00), followed by Taraba (N850.50). The lowest fare was recorded in Edo (N300.00), followed by Bayelsa (N350.00).

Water Transport- Rivers had the highest water transport fare (N5,100.00), followed by Bayelsa (N4,600.00). The lowest fare was recorded in Borno (N475.00), followed by Gombe (N500.00).

Analysis by Zone:

Bus Journeys Within the City- The South-South had the highest fare (N1,435.09), followed by the North-West (N1,352.89), while the South-West had the lowest (N1,245.04).

Intercity Bus Travel- The South-East had the highest fare (N6,410.30), followed by the South-West (N6,108.39), while the North-Central had the lowest (N5,563.74).

Air Transport- The North-East had the highest air transport fare (N80,900.00), followed by the South-South (N80,083.33), while the North-Central had the lowest (N76,357.14).

Motorcycle Transport- The North-East and South-West had the highest motorcycle transport fares (N711.12 and N710.04, respectively), while the North-West had the lowest (N498.60).

Water Transport- The South-South had the highest water transport fare (N3,658.43), followed by the South-West (N1,300.02), while the North-East had the lowest (N787.70).