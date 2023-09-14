Zacch Adelabu Adedeji has been appointed as the new Acting Chairman of the Federal Internal Revenue Service.

This announcement came in as the former chairman, Muhammed Nami, is set to embark on a terminal leave.

Adedeji, who is a Special Adviser to the president on Internal revenue, has now taken the baton to serve as the new acting chairman of FIRS.

Short Profile of Zach Adedeji

Zacch Adelabu Adedeji is an astute accountant, and corporate tax and public finance development expert. He has over 15 years of experience in corporate accounting, public service administration and public service advisory for corporate multinationals, state governments and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He was a one-term Commissioner for Finance in Oyo State, Southwest, Nigeria between the year 2011 and 2015 under the administration of Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

Among his remarkable achievements in the state include leading a team of less than 50 personnel to institute a Medium-Term Financial (MTF) strategy for the overall framework of Financial and Budgetary management of the state.

This is a developing story…