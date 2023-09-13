The Adamawa State Government has identified several factors contributing to the recent spate of boat accidents in the state, including overloading, disregard for adverse weather conditions, and the failure to use life jackets.

This disclosure was made by the Executive Secretary of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, Muhammad Sulaiman, on Tuesday while speaking with reporters in Yola.

Recall that over the past eight days, a series of accidents have occurred in Adamawa State, resulting in numerous fatalities, and prompting criticism regarding the state’s management of water transportation.

The most recent incidents include a canoe capsizing between Mayo-Ine and Mayobelwa, which claimed the lives of two passengers on September 4.

Another tragedy unfolded four days later when a canoe carrying 23 traders and farmers from Rugange village to Yola town in the Yola South area capsized on Njuwa Lake at Dandu village, resulting in the loss of 15 lives.

On the same day, a strong wind in Gurin, Fufore LGA, caused another boat carrying numerous passengers to overturn. Local divers managed to rescue 11 individuals, but many more remain missing.

Adamawa State Government’s plan to prevent further boat mishaps

Mr. Sulaiman emphasized that the government is actively working to implement safety to prevent future accidents.

Governor Ahmadu Umari Finitri of Adamawa State, during a condolence visit to Gurin, announced that he had directed relevant agencies to enforce safety standards, which entail prohibiting overloading and mandating the use of life jackets on waterways.

Governor Finitri hence called upon traditional rulers and local government councils to support his administration’s effort to prevent further loss of life due to negligence and disregard for safety regulations.

He underscored the importance of prioritizing life over monetary gains and pledged to ensure the regulation of water transport and the provision of life jackets at key transportation points.