Nyesom Wike, the Federal Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has revealed that the ministry will complete the Millennium Tower project in the next two years.

Wike made this known on Monday in Abuja after a closed-door meeting with contractors handling the multiple projects going on in the FCT, according to the News Agency of Nigeria report.

The Millennium Tower at Central Area, Abuja, is a multifunctional edifice with facilities for recreation, hospitality, cultural exposition, socialization and commercial activities.

Wike disclosed that the ongoing Millennium Tower project would change the landscape of the FCT.

His words:

“It is a very ambitious project, but again if we are talking of Abuja being one of the best cities in the world, then we must have such a facility.

“I can tell you it is not easy to go into that project, but we decided that whatever it takes, it is going to be one of the legacy projects for President Bola Tinubu.

“In fact, we are looking at the next two years, if the way we are going to stricture our payment is agreeable with the contractor.”

The Millennium Tower which is being handled by Salini Construction Nigeria Limited was conceived over 18 years ago but was abandoned due to lack of funds.

NAN reports that the project has reached 40% completion, and is expected to, upon completion, be self-reliant as revenues would be generated from all the commercial activities in the complex.

The Millennium Tower project will comprise a 170-meter-tall structure accommodating a revolving panoramic restaurant, a cultural centre with four museums, exhibition halls, shops, and an expansive arcade consisting of a 40,000 sqm platform for hosting events.

Other proposed features of the project include a sports centre with an indoor pool, gyms, squash courts, a two-level 1,200 capacity basement car park, as well as a five-star hotel with 55 luxury rooms and nine suites, offices, passive and active recreational facilities, conference rooms, and a 1200-capacity auditorium.