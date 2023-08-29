Industrial/Organic Chemist, Ejikeme Patrick Nwosu, the Chief Executive Officer of Lumos Laboratories has been converting animal and human waste into green hydrogen to produce electricity.

He tells Nairametrics that his electricity innovation which is animal and human-waste-based is not connected to FX in any way because all products used in transforming waste into electricity are produced locally.

He also told Nairametrics that the newly appointed Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology should work to ensure that any grants or considerations for research get to Nigerians who need them based on merit and track record.

He also spoke about how Nigerians need a mindset switch to harness renewable energy and be more open to adopting electricity generated from waste products.

He provided more insights into his work in Nigeria providing alternative electricity to natural gas and hydropower-based electricity.

NAIRAMETRICS: What are your views on Nigeria’s energy sector, do you think the country is ripe for energy innovation? Are Nigerians ready to adopt innovative solutions to traditional energy sources?

EN: Nigeria finds itself at a crucial juncture, desperately requiring a surge of energy innovation to meet its escalating energy demands.

Regrettably, the nation’s landscape does not currently exhibit the necessary conditions to facilitate the substantial leap required for a comprehensive energy transition.

This challenging circumstance can be attributed to a lack of earnest commitment on the part of the government across various tiers.

The readiness and preparedness for an energy revolution appear to be deficient within the country’s current context. This shortfall stems from a perceived lack of dedication and seriousness exhibited by governmental entities at multiple levels.

Without a collective resolve and strategic approach, the realization of a transformative energy transition remains a distant goal.

Interestingly, amidst this situation, the Nigerian populace stands as a beacon of hope. The resilience and adaptability of Nigerians are visibly demonstrated through their rapid embrace of solar energy technology.

Notably, this adoption has occurred independently, without the anticipation of guidance or directives from policymakers or governmental bodies.

The readiness of the citizens to integrate innovative energy solutions into their lives underscores a significant potential for progress.

While there exists an evident divide between the pace of public enthusiasm and governmental action, the Nigerian people’s proactive stance in adopting solar energy technology presents a promising narrative.

This grassroots movement is indicative of the nation’s inherent willingness to adapt and evolve with advancements in energy solutions.

It serves as a testament to the potential for a broader energy transformation, provided there is a synchronization between public readiness and governmental dedication.

NAIRAMETRICS: How does your innovation work and what is your selling point?

EN: My profound passion for scientific research has driven me to establish Lumos Laboratories Nigeria Limited, a private research and development company dedicated to advancing the realm of clean energy generation from waste materials.

At our core, we hold the distinction of being the pioneers in creating a single, groundbreaking process plant that remarkably transforms urine and various other waste substances into environmentally friendly hydrogen-rich gases.

These gases stand as a potent source for generating electricity, aligning with the principles of green energy. The innovation we have pioneered possesses universal applicability, with the potential for installation anywhere across the globe.

The fundamental criterion for harnessing the benefits of our solution is the availability of waste materials; by utilizing these materials, we can effectively convert them into a valuable source of clean energy, ready for utilization.

Our journey has been characterized by unwavering dedication and a consistent pursuit of excellence, leading to our ownership of six (6) invention patent rights granted by the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Furthermore, we eagerly anticipate the imminent approval of our seventh (7th) patent right in the coming weeks.

This impressive portfolio underscores the significance and uniqueness of our innovative technology, which elegantly transforms urine and other waste materials into hydrogen-ammonia-rich gases, driving the generation of clean and renewable electricity.

Additionally, our process ingeniously repurposes the byproducts into other valuable substances, ensuring a comprehensive and sustainable waste management solution.

A defining feature of our technology lies in its ability to simultaneously address waste management challenges while generating cleaner electricity.

This dual benefit aligns with the adage of “killing two birds with one stone,” offering an elegant solution to a pressing environmental concern. As we progress, we remain committed to refining and automating our technology, making it suitable for both domestic applications and international exports.

Envisioning the future, our aspirations extend beyond individual achievements. We harbour ambitions of transforming Lumos Laboratories Nigeria Limited into a prominent research institute that attracts the brightest minds not only from within the nation but also from around the world.

In this envisaged future, innovation will serve as the cornerstone for solving multifaceted challenges across various domains.

NAIRAMETRICS: Nigerians are facing a 24.08% inflation rate which factors into rising food and transportation costs. How can your innovative technology help people find alternatives to spending their already stretched resources on fuel for generators at home and in business?

EN: Amidst the current landscape, our technology stands as a paramount solution that precisely addresses Nigeria’s pressing needs.

Beyond its origin and development within Nigeria’s borders, our technology is distinct for its utilization of locally sourced components and equipment, so we are not impacted by the foreign exchange (FX) issues prevalent in the country right now.

Once seamlessly integrated, this system possesses the remarkable capability to sustainably generate clean energy over multiple decades, ensuring an uninterrupted stream of positive environmental impact.

A notable advantage of our solution is its longevity; the project’s implementation can endure for extensive periods, safeguarding a consistent output of clean energy.

This enduring quality not only bolsters energy generation but also exemplifies a commitment to long-term sustainability—a crucial aspect in the realm of clean energy initiatives.

Our technology holds particular significance in locales where substantial volumes of waste are generated.

The integration of our solution becomes even more advisable in such contexts, as it offers a dual advantage: it efficiently manages waste while concurrently producing a reliable stream of clean energy.

This synergy addresses two critical challenges simultaneously, presenting an efficient and effective approach to both waste management and energy generation.

Incorporating locally sourced components and equipment further contributes to the technology’s attractiveness.

Beyond its environmental benefits, our solution bolsters local industries and employment opportunities, creating a positive ripple effect throughout the economy.

This integration of sustainability and economic growth showcases the holistic impact of our innovation.

As we envision a future fueled by responsible energy generation and waste management, our technology’s relevance and potential impact become increasingly apparent.

Its adaptability to varying waste volumes and its ability to function optimally for extended periods reinforce its status as a solution that is both timely and transformative.

By championing the implementation of our technology, Nigeria can propel itself towards a greener and more sustainable future, characterized by cleaner energy and improved waste management practices.

NAIRAMETRICS: Tell us about your business penetration rate

EN: Our influence has already extended through the installation of our plants in numerous locations across Nigeria, catering to the needs of hundreds of users.

This widespread deployment has yielded two-fold benefits: the production of cleaner electricity and the creation of valuable organic fertilizers as consequential byproducts.

As we look ahead, our ambitions are firmly set on securing pivotal agreements throughout this year, to expand our solutions to an array of new locations.

Our strategic focus has been on areas characterized by substantial waste generation, a directive that has guided our plant installations.

This approach not only aligns with the principles of effective waste management but also maximizes the impact of our technology in regions where the need is most pronounced.

However, our trajectory has been marked by evolution and adaptation.

Recognizing the diverse spectrum of waste generation scenarios, we are nearing the completion of scaled-down systems designed for smaller environments, including homes and areas with lower waste production.

This diversification in system sizes ensures that our innovative solutions can be embraced by a broader range of users, thereby democratizing access to clean energy and sustainable waste management practices.

The success of our endeavours thus far sets the stage for an even more impactful future. As we solidify deals, expand our reach, and introduce adaptable smaller systems, our commitment to innovation and progress remains unwavering.

By continuing to bridge the gap between efficient waste management and clean energy generation, we aspire to foster a greener, more sustainable Nigeria—one that leverages technology to drive positive change across various spheres.