President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Mrs. Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) for a term of four years.
More to come…
Congratulations to her.