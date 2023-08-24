The leadership crisis in the Labour Party has taken a new twist as the Court of Appeal in Owerri, Imo State, on Thursday, sacked Julius Abure and recognized Lamido Apapa as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

This is coming barely 10 days after the Court of Appeal sitting in Benin City, the Edo State, affirmed Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party,

The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to immediately recognize and publish the names of all the governorship candidates produced by the Apapa-led National Working Committee in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states.

The court also dismissed the gubernatorial candidature of Senator Athan Achonu of Imo state, and others belonging to the Abure-led LP faction.

This is a developing story…