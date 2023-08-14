The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to proceed on a total, comprehensive and indefinite nationwide shutdown of the country if there is another increase in the pump price of petrol from the existing N617 per litre, which it describes as illegal.

This followed reports that the oil marketers have hinted of plans to increase the pump price of petrol from the present rate to between N680 per litre and N720 per litre in the coming weeks should the dollar continue to trade at between N910 and N950 per litre at the parallel market.

This disclosure is contained in a notification by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, at the African Trade Union alliance meeting on Monday, August 14, 2023, in Abuja.

This is coming barely 10 days after the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) suspended its nationwide protest and industrial action over the removal of fuel subsidy following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

The organized labour also warned the Federal Government against undermining the union’s demands.

This is a developing story…