Nigeria’s Zenith Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to build a smart portal for trade on the continent.

Zenith is to fund the single portal for trade information in Africa with $1 million.

The MoU was signed by the Group CEO of Zenith Bank, Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu and the Secretary-General of the AfCFTA, Wamkele Mene during the ongoing 2023 Zenith Bank International Trade Seminar in Lagos.

Details shortly….