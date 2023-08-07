The Senate on Monday was thrown into a rowdy session as some senators opposed further consideration of the screening of the ministerial nominee from Delta State, Festus Keyamo, over alleged disrespect and accusation of members of the 9th Assembly of being corrupt when he was a minister in the last administration.

This started when the senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District, Darlington Nwokocha, moved a motion for the suspension of the screening of a ministerial nominee.

Nwokocha had accused Keyamo of disrespecting the 9th National Assembly and accusing the last Assembly of being corrupt when there was a dispute between the ministerial nominee and the federal legislatures over the implementation of the Special Works Programme (SWP) of the then administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nwokocha’s motion was seconded by his colleague from Abia-South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio thereafter subjected the motion to a voice vote but the lawmakers were divided on the matter.

The red chamber immediately erupted into a rowdy session. Amid heated argument between the lawmakers, Akpabio rose to his feet, announcing that the Senate will enter a closed session.

This is a developing story…