The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on communication and strategy, Mr. Dele Alake has said Labour union leaders led by its President Comrade Joe Ajaero have resolved to suspend the ongoing protest on the subsidy removal after a fruitful meeting with President Tinubu this evening.

He disclosed this via a statement made available to the press at the statehouse this evening. Mr. Alake said “Consequent upon the fruitful and frank discussion with President Tinubu and their confidence in his ability to encourage open and honest consideration of all the issues put forward by the Labour Movement, the Labour Leaders resolved to stop further protest.”

Labour leaders settle for dialogue

He also noted that the Labour leaders settled for continuous dialogue with the federal government to resolve issues affecting working Nigerians.

Going further Mr Alake noted the President’s commitment to continue to work for the interest of the Nigerian people.

The statement reads, “President Tinubu assured the Labour leaders that he would continue to work for the best interest of Nigeria while pleading with the Labour leaders to join hands with him to birth a better and economically buoyant country.”

P ort-Harcourt refinery to begin production by December

The President’s special adviser also used the opportunity to inform Nigerians that the Port Harcourt refinery which is under maintenance will begin production by December of this year.

He said, “President Tinubu gave his commitment to the Labour leaders that the Port Harcourt refineries will start production by December 2023 after the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation contract between NNPCL and Italian firm, Maire Tecnimont SpA.”

Backstory

Earlier today, major cities in Nigeria were rocked by protests by the Nigeria Labour Congress and workers all over the country over the fuel subsidy removal and delay in providing economic cushions to ameliorate the increase in prices of goods and services across the country.