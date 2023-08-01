Chaos erupted in the Oba Akran Ikeja area of Lagos State when an unidentified helicopter crashed into a building, instantly igniting into a blazing inferno according to a Vanguard report.

The harrowing incident occurred around 3:30 pm, leaving witnesses stunned and alarmed.

As of now, there is uncertainty surrounding the fate of the helicopter’s pilots, and it remains unclear if there are any other casualties.

First emergency responders are currently on the scene, diligently conducting rescue operations in a race against time.

Additional support is eagerly anticipated from the dedicated men of the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, who are expected to arrive promptly to assist in the ongoing emergency efforts and help mitigate the situation.

Further details will follow as the situation unfolds…