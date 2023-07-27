After a long wait and apprehension by Nigerians, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday afternoon, presented President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list before the Senate.

Gbajabiamila, the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, presented the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio at exactly 01:19 pm.

Akpabio thereafter read the ministerial list with 28 nominees.

Some of the names on the list include the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai; and presidential spokesman, Dele Alake.

Here is the full list of 28 names

Abubakar Momoh

Yusuf Maitama Tukur

Ahmad Dangiwa

Hannatu Musawa

Uche Nnaji

Betta Edu

Diris Anite Uzoka

David Umahi

Ezenwo Nyesom Wike

Abubakar Badaru

Nasir El Rufai

Ekerikpe Ekpo

Nkiru Onyejiocha

Olubunmi Tunji–Ojo

Stella Okotete

Uju Kennedy Ohaneye

Bello Muhammad Goronyo

Dele Alake

Lateef Fagbemi

Mohammad Idris

Olawale Edun

Waheed Adebayo Adelabu

Suleman Ibrahim

Ali Pate

Joseph Usev

Abubakar Kyari

John Enoh

Sani Abubakar Danladi

This is a developing story…