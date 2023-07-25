The suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, was arraigned on Tuesday morning at the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on 2 counts of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Emefiele was arraigned before the vacation judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, after over 6 weeks since his arrest and detention by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Emefiele, who was dressed in a cream kaftan, was brought to court by DSS operatives in a hilux vehicle on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Pleads not guilty

Appearing before Justice Oweibo, Emefiele pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

After the plea, Emefiele’s lawyer, Joesph Daudu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), told the court that his client has been in detention for weeks. He also told Justice Oweibo that the application for bail has been filed and served on the prosecution.

Meanwhile, the DSS raised objections to the court hearing the bail application, insisting that it has not been served.

This is a developing story…