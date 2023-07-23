Over the last few decades, fashion modelling has experienced a paradigm shift, in Nigeria.

Starting from the early 2000s when Agbani Darego brought the Miss World crown to the nation, modelling took on a new look.

Fueled by a vast clientele base comprising designers, makeup artists, clothing brands, commercial companies, and public relations firms, the modelling business has flourished and continues to thrive in Nigeria.

Today, the industry witnesses an unprecedented influx of aspiring models, exuding confidence as they strut in stiletto heels, with hips gracefully swaying on the catwalk, each vying to become the next iconic face of Nigerian fashion.

Yet, with this surge of talented young individuals, fierce competition ensues as the industry grapples with the challenge of integrating these fresh talents into its dynamic system.

Anthony Orji an agent elaborates on the numerous challenges that stare them in the face despite the beauty and allure that goes with it.

“Most of the challenges that we find as an agency is that there are several agencies springing up every day and many models, but the jobs are very few. This really makes the industry very competitive both for the models and the agencies,”

He explains that most clients prefer to work with freelance models “just so they can manipulate them to collect cheap deals and at the same time overuse the models and the images or videos they’ll get from such jobs.”

According to Olajide Toluwalope, the founder of DXC Model Management, the industry’s biggest impediment is its relatively small market, especially with Lagos as the centre focus.

“ The modelling market in Nigeria is not very big; I consider it still developing in Nigeria because the main market is Lagos State. Also, one of the challenges was getting clients to work with us. So, we had to make do with upcoming photographers, makeup artists “

The Unseen Struggles Behind the Spotlight

Beneath the captivating allure of the fashion world lies the reality of a challenging and fiercely competitive career path.

The Nigerian modelling industry lacks proper structure compared to its foreign counterparts, which significantly influences the work culture within the sector.

Models are required to invest significant effort in maintaining physical fitness, cultivating a unique personal style, and continually honing their skills.

The modelling industry is characterised by late-night castings, gruelling workout sessions, and rejections becoming a regular part of the arduous journey. Despite all these efforts, the reward can be underwhelming and the impact on mental health is overbearing.

Mary Mordi, a 200-level student at Ekpoma University has always dreamed of becoming an iconic fashion model. Scrolling through her Instagram feed, and seeing successful models makes her yearn to dive into the industry.

“Models live very nice lives, Nelson Nonso is my big role model, and I am in awe of their achievements. I want to be like her and even better”, Mary says with excitement.

In an instant the sparkle in Mary’s eyes is replaced with sadness, “But ever since I decided to become a model, I will say it has not been easy. First, getting jobs is quite hard and my parents do not support my decision too. My father says it is not a real career,” she narrates gloomily.

Daphne Akatugba, CEO and Founder of Page Models, candidly shares how stereotypical perceptions and profiling have bedevilled the growth potential of the industry. She alludes to the struggle in seeking parental consent amid navigating a complex industry.

“One of the challenges is the perception of modelling in Nigeria. Many people tend to view models as prostitutes or assume that it’s not a legitimate career choice.

“Until recently, this stereotype has persisted, and some even dismiss the idea of modelling, saying things like,

“I can get my sister to do it” or questioning why models charge higher fees for their services. Because for the longest time, models have been underpaid.

“Also, getting parental consent can be a struggle too. You won’t blame these parents. Some shoots go on well into 11 pm and then you have to call to beg the parents. ”

“Speaking on what the pay has been like after getting a job, Mary Mordi recounts that her first photo shoot was not a paid one.

“The pay is actually not so much, at least not the way people imagine. For me, the pay is not so great, because I am just starting out. In fact my first shoot, I was not paid-it was as if I was doing free work.” She added.

Olajide Toluwalope corroborates claims of some clients unwillingness to compensate models for their services but rather attempt to underpay them.

“Clients do not see models as to be paid what they are worth. When you charge the client, the models are the last things on their minds. This is not how it is done on the international scene.

‘Another problem is models hopping from one agency to another. I cannot blame them because this industry requires a high level of patience. A model can go months without getting paid, and that happens when there are no bookings.”

Precious Visain, CEO of Lit Model Agencies, explained that models are scouted by agencies and then undergo a training period lasting a maximum of three months before auditioning. He emphasized that disappointments are common in the industry and that being hungry for success is essential, especially for newcomers.

Pay Grade and Body Size Expectation

The payment structure within the Nigerian modelling industry has been subject to speculation, particularly regarding how models are compensated.

The prevailing business model relies on agency commissions, which vary based on the client’s budget.

According to Sarah, who works as a freelance model, collaborating with an agency offered certain advantages, although the compensation was relatively low, typically requiring 5 to 10 hours of work.

“I often pondered joining an agency because they consistently secure bookings for models. However, with the rise of the influencer era, being part of an agency doesn’t necessarily change the dynamics significantly.

“In agencies, the pay for jobs is generally better, but it comes with the caveat that higher rates can decrease demand, potentially leading to fewer opportunities, unless you are able to secure jobs independently.”

Regarding the remuneration in the industry, Sarah added,

“A model’s payment for a shoot can range as low as N20,000, depending on the level of exposure. However, for certain jobs, they can command higher fees, amounting to N250,000-N300,000.”

Comparatively, in international circles, full-time models could earn between €50,000-€100,000 annually net all agency expenses, revealed Precious Visain, CEO of Port Harcourt-based agency, Lit Models.

Charles Nwosu, a 21-year-old London-based model, shared with Nairametrics that it took him a year to secure his first job, despite being affiliated with an agency.

Standing at an impressive height of 6’2″, Charles revealed that he was paid between N150,000-N250,000 for a fashion show in Nigeria. However, he emphasized that the pay is significantly better in London.

One of his challenges in the industry has been the pressure to meet specific size requirements for his gigs.

He admitted, “I used to think I was slim until I arrived here, where I noticed other models were much smaller in size. Although it is not mandatory to fit a certain size, seeing others who are slimmer subconsciously makes you desire to be slimmer as well.”

Olamide Chiedoziem, a male model who has graced the runways of Lagos Fashion Week and appeared on the covers of “Perfect Man” and “WSJ” magazines, shed light on the payment challenges faced by models in the Nigerian modelling industry.

“There is no proper work-study balance in the Nigerian modelling industry. While internationally, modelling can be a stable career, it is not the same in Nigeria. Fashion shows occur only once a year, and the earnings from these shows are meager, considering the economic situation. Moreover, before securing jobs, models have to go through various screenings, which may not always result in being selected,” Olamide shared.

Speaking about the average pay per job in Nigeria, he highlighted the disparity in earnings based on the model’s agency and level of establishment.

“We have models being paid as low as N50,000 for a shoot in Nigeria, and their agencies still take a cut from this amount. On the other hand, there are jobs that pay as high as N300,000 to N1 million. However, for these higher-paying jobs, clients usually prefer to use influential models.”

The rise of the influencer industry in Nigeria has been largely driven by market demands for models to double as brand influencers, indicating a shift in the industry’s dynamics.

The Struggle Against Harassment

Sadly, models often face disrespect and sexual harassment, especially during fashion shows.

According to Sandra, who preferred not to use her real name for fear of being victimized, fashion shows are where models endure the most disrespect.

She revealed sexual harassment issues within the industry, affecting both male and female models, often from casting directors and other industry big players.

“Models are the most disrespected individuals in the field, particularly during fashion shows. Male makeup artists are frequently the perpetrators of sexual harassment, creating distress for many models. But male models are the ones who are most victimised when it comes to sexual harassment”.

Another model who pleaded to speak under anonymity corroborated Sarah’s claims. According to him, “if at all there’s any form of sexual harassment, it would be the ones targeted at male models, it’s not very obvious, but it’s rampant.

“The industry is full of queer people, or should I say, it’s basically run by queer persons. I think it should be deemed sexual harassment if a model gets selected by an international client and suddenly the booker is trying to sleep with him just so he can proceed with his already secured placements,” he stated.

A model who also preferred to be kept anonymous recounted that although he has never been a victim, but has been privy to information in that regard because “I have had colleagues complain about these experiences.

“Mostly people in some relevant positions that influence the success of a models career aggressively request sex from the models in exchange for pushing them through the right channel in their career,” he continued.

Olamide Chiedoziem, a model who has featured on international runways, stated that he personally has not experienced harassment in the industry, and payments for models are standard for gigs, regardless of whether they occur in Lagos or London.

However, he was quick to acknowledge that just because he hasn’t faced harassment, it does not mean it does not happen within the industry.

He revealed that there have been instances where harassment reaches the level of “borderline sex for pay,” indicating that such unfortunate incidents do occur, though he hasn’t experienced them personally.

Olamide also highlighted the challenges faced by models, including the constant need to stay in shape and maintain physical fitness.

Moreover, many models have to balance their modelling careers with their education, leading to some young people dropping out of school to pursue their dreams in the industry.

The Fashion Model Lifecycle

The modelling industry boasts a unique life cycle, setting it apart from many other industries. Daphne, a prominent figure in the field, emphasizes the significance of considering a transition around the age of 30.

At this juncture, models are encouraged to explore other avenues, such as the movie industry or alternative career paths. This advice finds reinforcement in the success stories of renowned models who have seamlessly made such switches, including the likes of Omotola Jalade, Rita Dominic, and Genevieve Nnaji.

These celebrated individuals serve as shining examples of how the industry operates within distinct patterns, showcasing that evolution is a natural part of a model’s journey.

Modelling agents underscore the dynamic and fast-paced nature of the industry, where clients, including artists, designers, photographers, and makeup artists, consistently seek fresh faces and the next big sensation. This places considerable pressure on models to seize the spotlight and make the most of their moments in the industry.

Frank Visain, CEO of Lit Model Agencies, adds insightfully,

“Once a model becomes very popular, and everyone knows her face, sometimes the clients seek fresh, new faces for their campaigns, leading to a constantly evolving demand in the industry.”

Roadmap for Success

Chuks Peterson, CEO of Rare Model Management, highlights the diverse nature of the modelling industry, where different categories exist, each with its own unique requirements. Particularly noteworthy is the segment catering to plus-sized models and those who do not conform to the traditional mould.

He emphasizes the lucrative opportunities in this niche, as there is consistent demand for models of various sizes and shapes.

“In the realm of commercial modelling, anyone can thrive regardless of their size, shape, or age. None of these factors matters in commercial modelling. However, for high fashion, it becomes more intricate, as models need to meet specific requirements to suit the demands of the international market,” Chuks Peterson explains.

Chuks stresses the significance of standing out from the crowd, stating,