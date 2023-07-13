The Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, has issued a one week ultimatum to the Department of the State Security Service (DSS) to either charge the detained suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele to Court or set him free.

Justice Hamza Muazu issued the order while delivering ruling in a fundamental human rights suit instituted against the DSS and others by Emefiele.

The judge said Emefiele hasn’t shown that his arrest and investigation is unlawful, but noted that it is within his right to get fair hearing.

Emefiele can’t remain in detention without formal charge

Justice Muazu further stated that the suspended CBN governor can’t remain in detention without a formal charge, adding also that the DSS can’t use the period of Emefiele’s detention to search for evidence against him.

Justice Muazu held that the DSS has power to carry out its constitutional duties of making arrest, detain and ensuring prevention of internal crime but however said that such duties must be carried out within the law.

This is a developing story…