A US court has ruled against the US SEC stating that cryptocurrency, XRP, owned by Ripple does not constitute an investment offer.

The ruling is coming 31 months after the SEC sued Ripple, its CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, and co-founder, Chris Larsen, for conducting an unregistered securities offering to sell XRP to investors.

However, the jury in its judgment stated that XRP is not a security according to Judge Torres.

She stated, “$XRP, as a digital token, is not in and of itself a ‘contract, transaction, or scheme’ that embodies the Howey requirements of an investment contract.”

This is a developing story…..