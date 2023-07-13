A US court has ruled against the US SEC stating that cryptocurrency, XRP, owned by Ripple does not constitute an investment offer.
The ruling is coming 31 months after the SEC sued Ripple, its CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, and co-founder, Chris Larsen, for conducting an unregistered securities offering to sell XRP to investors.
However, the jury in its judgment stated that XRP is not a security according to Judge Torres.
She stated, “$XRP, as a digital token, is not in and of itself a ‘contract, transaction, or scheme’ that embodies the Howey requirements of an investment contract.”
This is a developing story…..
Upon seeing the news, i checked my Bitget chart i realized XRP have soar over 80%. I feel this is a win for Crypto and could trigger the bull run. All attention now on SEC vs Binance vs Coinbase.