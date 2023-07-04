The Board of Directors of ABC Transport Plc has appointed Mr Jude Nneji as the acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company effective 1st July 2023.

The Company also announced the retirement of Mr Frank Nneji as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of ABC Transport Plc and Mr John Okoro as an Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company effective 30th June 2023.

This was communicated by the company through an official notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and seen by Nairametrics.

Profile of Jude Nneji

According to the company in the statement, Jude Nneji brings his wealth of experience to his new role as the acting Managing Director/CEO of ABC Transport Plc. Nneji holds a bachelor’s degree in Pharmaceuticals from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Before this new appointment, Nneji was the Company’s Deputy Managing Director. He has over 18 years of experience as a member of the Board.

He steps into this new role with over 27 years of experience in professional Transportation and Logistics. He attended the Advanced Management Programme (AMP 14) and Chief Executive Programme (CEP 21) at the Lagos Business School.

He has undergone several trainings in the transportation and logistics sector locally and internationally. He served under the retiring MD/CEO and has been in the Company from its inception.

Profile of Frank Nneji

According to the company, Mr Frank Nneji, the founder of ABC Transport Plc, has played an instrumental role in its establishment and subsequent growth.

He has been the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Company from its inception.

He successfully navigated the Company through its different stages of growth to its present position in the Transportation and Logistics sector.

The company disclosed that Frank Nneji will continue to serve as a Non-Executive Director on the Board.

The Board of Directors expresses its utmost gratitude to Mr Frank Nneji for his unwavering commitment, pioneering innovations, and exceptional vision, which have propelled ABC Transport Plc to its present prominence in the transportation and logistics industry.

Profile of John Okoro

According to the company, Mr John Okoro was appointed to the Board in 2012.

Before his retirement, he served as the Chairman and member respectively of the Risk Management Committee and the Governance and Remuneration Committee.

The Board also expressed its gratitude to him for his service to the Company and wished him more fruitful years in his future endeavours.