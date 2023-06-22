VFD Group plans to issue a series of 5-year bonds in the third quarter of 2023 to help with debt restructuring.

The company also plans to raise approximately N25 billion in equity in the third quarter of 2024.

VFD Group has decided to delist its registered shares from the NASD and list them on the NGX.

VFD Group has said that to help with debt restructuring, a series of 5-year bonds will be issued beginning in the third quarter of 2023.

The Group Managing Director/CEO, of VFD Group Mr Nonso Okpala stated this recently at the company’s 2022 Annual General Meeting.

Okpala said that the bonds would allow the company to substitute shorter-term debt for longer-term debt, improving the overall health of its balance sheet.

N25 billion in equity in the third quarter of 2024:

He noted that in addition, the company planned to raise approximately N25 billion in equity in the third quarter of 2024 which would allow for critical mid-term expansion and further debt reduction.

“We would also continue to implement other aspects of our balance-sheet enhancement strategy. This would entail focusing on readjusting our liquid asset mix to increase cash reserves, optimizing our working capital requirements, divesting non-core assets, and, most importantly, restructuring our debt,” he said.

To list on the NGX:

Okpala said that as a precursor to the planned equity raise, the company has decided to delist its registered shares from the NASD and list them on the NGX.

“This is a significant milestone for our Company, and we would benefit from improved access to capital, increased global visibility, and liquidity, to name a few benefits.

We are grateful to the entire NASD team for their tremendous support during our time on the OTC board, and we pledge our continued support as we work together to strengthen the capital market,” he said.

Financial performance:

The Group’s gross earnings in 2022 was N33.9 billion, an 88% increase from N18.0 billion the previous year.

The significant increase in earnings was largely due to a 162% year-on-year increase in investment income, which amounted to N12.7 billion (compared to N4.8 billion in 2021).

According to Okpala, fair value gain on investment property and derivative income contributed to the increase, with 179% and 199% year-on-year growth, respectively.

“As a result of this increase in earnings, the Group’s profit before tax for 2022 was N8.8 billion, a 125% increase over the previous year’s N3.9 billion.

Furthermore, the Group’s total assets increased by 45% from N102.7 billion in 2021 to N149.1 billion in 2022, while shareholders’ funds, including fair value reserves and retained earnings, increased by 67% from N14.7 billion in 2021 to N24.7 billion in 2022.

The Group’s financial performance in 2022 was impacted by its exposure to Ghana Eurobond, which resulted in significant impairment of N1.3 billion,” he said.

Outlook of the company:

Speaking on the outlook of the company, the Chairman, of VFD Group, Mr. Olatunde Busari said the company would continue to prioritize investment in retail-focused businesses providing everyday solutions.

“This includes financing innovation and technology, whether at the start-up point or as these companies mature.

We have mirrored our portfolio interaction as that of an ecosystem to support collaboration, innovation, and entrepreneurship, creating new opportunities for employment and inspiring entrepreneurs who come in contact with us.

Globally, as companies mature, many of them seek further funding through the capital market, particularly the stock exchanges.

It is important for Nigeria and our economic growth agenda that reforms are taken to accelerate the appetite and funding for equity growth.

This is why we have also invested in both leading stock exchanges in the country.

They represent an important future value chain for over 30 companies in which we have invested, and we remain committed to collaborating with all stakeholders to build an exemplary capital market.

In 2022, we took a critical step in our cross-border ambition by establishing VFD Ghana.

Over the next 12-24 months, we will focus on horizontal growth by expanding our portfolio across various business sectors.

We are fully behind the management team in Ghana and are optimistic that their success will serve as a blueprint for subsequent expansions,” he said.

What you should know:

Based on the remarkable growth trajectory in both gross earnings and profit before tax, highlighting the Group’s unwavering resilience amidst a challenging business landscape, shareholders had approved a final dividend of N7.89K per share recommended by the company.

The dividend payout, amounting to a total of N1.5 billion, reflects an increase of 9.7% compared to the N1.36 billion payout in the previous financial year.

VFD Group has consistently paid dividends to its shareholders over the last five years, unequivocally reaffirming the Group’s unwavering dedication to growing the wealth of its esteemed shareholders.