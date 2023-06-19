The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), announced the retirement of all service chiefs, advisers, comptroller general of customs, and their replacements by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The appointment was confirmed by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation via its Twitter handle. The Twitter handle later deleted the tweets (see image below).

However, the tweets remained on the handle of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

This is a major shake-up in the security and administrative sectors of the country, as the president seeks to consolidate his power and implement his agenda.

According to the press release issued by the SGF on June 19, 2023, the president has approved the immediate retirement of all service chiefs and the inspector-general of police, advisers, and comptroller-general of customs from service as well as their replacements with immediate effect. The newly appointed officers are:

The newly appointed officers are as follows:

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu – National Security Adviser Maj. Gen. C.G Musa – Chief of Defence Staff Maj. T. A Lagbaja – Chief of Army Staff Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla – Chief of Naval Staff AVM H.B Abubakar – Chief of Air Staff DIG Kayode Egbetokun – Acting Inspector-General of Police Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye – Chief of Defense Intelligence

President Tinubu has also made additional appointments as follows:

Col. Adebisi Onasanya – Brigade of Guards Commander Lt. Col. Moshood Abiodun Yusuf – 7 Guards Battalion, Asokoro, Abuja Lt. Col. Auwalu Baba Inuwa – 177 Guards Battalion, Keffi, Nasarawa State Lt. Col. Mohammed J. Abdulkarim – 102 Guards Battalion, Suleja, Niger Lt. Col. Olumide A. Akingbesote – 176 Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada, Abuja

Furthermore, the President has approved the appointments of other military officers within the Presidential Villa:

Maj. Isa Farouk Audu – Commanding Officer, State House Artillery Capt. Kazeem Olalekan Sunmonu – Second-in-Command, State House Artillery Maj. Kamaru Koyejo Hamzat – Commanding Officer, State House Military Intelligence Maj. TS Adeola – Commanding Officer, State House Armament Lt. A. Aminu – Second-in-Command, State House Armament

President Tinubu has also appointed two additional Special Advisers and two Senior Assistants:

Hadiza Bala Usman – Special Adviser, Policy Coordination Hannatu Musa Musawa – Special Adviser, Culture and Entertainment Economy Sen. Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel – Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters (Senate) Hon. (Barr) Olarewaju Kunle Ibrahim – Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives)

Additionally, the President has approved the appointment of Adeniyi Bashir Adewale as the Acting Comptroller General of Customs.

It should be noted that the appointed Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Comptroller General of Customs will act in their positions pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

BREAKING: PRESIDENT TINUBU RETIRES ALL SERVICE CHIEFS, ADVISERS, COMPTROLLER GENERAL OF CUSTOMS, APPOINTS NEW ONES President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Advisers, Comptroller-General… — NTA News (@NTANewsNow) June 19, 2023

Optics

These appointments and retirements mark a significant change in the leadership and strategic positions within the Nigerian government and its security apparatus.

The SGF stated that the president thanked the outgoing officers for their patriotic service to the nation and wished them well in their future endeavours.

He also congratulated the newly appointed officers and urged them to be loyal and dedicated to their duties.

The retirement and appointment of new service chiefs and other key officers are seen as a strategic move by President Tinubu to reposition the security architecture of the country and address the challenges of insecurity, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and secessionist agitations.

It is also seen as a way of rewarding his loyalists and allies who supported his presidential bid in 2023.

Some analysts have expressed optimism that the new security team will bring fresh ideas and innovations to tackle the security problems facing the country. Others have expressed concerns that the new appointments may not reflect regional balance and diversity, and may create resentment among some sections of the country.