The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has sealed off a 7-floor structure at 107B Ajode Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, in a bid to avert a possible collapse and its attendant effects.

This was made known by the General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, who noted that the structure which houses Heirs Insurance and UBA Bank is suspected to be exhibiting signs of structural failure.

Oki said preliminary investigations revealed that some floor tiles on the fourth floor have popped off along the expansion joints of the building.

Cover-up by developer

The LASBCA boss said that an on-the-spot assessment of the building further revealed that in an attempt to cover up the suspected structural defects of the building, the developer had already started renovation/remodeling works without carrying out proper tests to ascertain the cause of the defects, hence the evacuation and seal-off order on the building pending further investigation.

Whilst appreciating the whistleblower for calling the attention of the State Government to the condition of the building, Arc. Oki urged all developers/owners to always do the right thing at the appropriate time by adhering strictly to the building codes of the state.

