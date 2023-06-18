Key Highlights
- The 7-floor structure sealed by the Lagos State Government in Victoria Island is housing Heirs Insurance and UBA Bank.
- The LASBCA General Manager said preliminary investigations revealed that some floor tiles on the fourth floor have popped off along the expansion joints of the building.
- He said that an on-the-spot assessment of the building further revealed that in an attempt to cover up the suspected structural defects of the building, the developer had already started renovation/remodeling works without carrying out proper tests to ascertain the cause of the defects,
The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has sealed off a 7-floor structure at 107B Ajode Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, in a bid to avert a possible collapse and its attendant effects.
This was made known by the General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, who noted that the structure which houses Heirs Insurance and UBA Bank is suspected to be exhibiting signs of structural failure.
Oki said preliminary investigations revealed that some floor tiles on the fourth floor have popped off along the expansion joints of the building.
Cover-up by developer
The LASBCA boss said that an on-the-spot assessment of the building further revealed that in an attempt to cover up the suspected structural defects of the building, the developer had already started renovation/remodeling works without carrying out proper tests to ascertain the cause of the defects, hence the evacuation and seal-off order on the building pending further investigation.
Whilst appreciating the whistleblower for calling the attention of the State Government to the condition of the building, Arc. Oki urged all developers/owners to always do the right thing at the appropriate time by adhering strictly to the building codes of the state.
What you should know
- The Lagos State Government has in recent times embarked on the demolition and sealing of buildings across the state for being defective and unsafe, breaching the state’s physical planning laws and lack of approval from the relevant authorities.
- This exercise was intensified after numerous cases of building collapse across the state especially the high-rise buildings at Gerrard Road and Banana Island, both in Ikoyi, which left scores of people dead and many others seriously injured.
- The enforcement exercise has been carried out in different parts of the state like Lekki, Ikeja, Ogudu GRA, Amuwo Odofin, Banana Island Ikoyi, Surulere, Ajao Estate and so many others.
- The Lagos State Government has always asked developers and property owners to ensure they get approval from the relevant state authorities before going ahead with their construction in order not to distort the state’s physical planning master plan.
- In a related development, the Lagos State Government had on Friday said that it will mobilize its demolition team to pull down about 17 distressed buildings being used for commercial purposes within Alaba International Market in the Ojo area of the State.
- The General Manager of LASBCA said the 17 buildings that are slated for demolition are part of the list of 349 distressed buildings earlier published in different national newspapers this year.
- Oki said they couldn’t go ahead because the occupants were always harassing their officers and as such it was impossible to capture the details of the structures and include them in the publication.
