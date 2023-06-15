President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 8 Special Advisers to assist in the running of the government.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

According to Oladunjoye, those appointed by the President include Dele Alake as his Special Adviser of Special Duties, Communications and Strategy and Yau Darazo as his Special Adviser on Political and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Tinubu also Nuhu Ribadu as his Special Adviser on Security and Wale Edun as his Special Adviser on Monetary Policies.

The President appointed Olu Verheijen as Special Adviser on Energy and Zachaeus Adedeji as Special Adviser on Revenue.

Others are John Uwajumogu (Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment), and Salma Anas (Special Adviser, Health).

This is a developing story…