Hilda Baci officially broke the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual) by cooking for an impressive 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Hilda cooked continuously for four days, surpassing her initial goal of 100 hours. She cooked over 100 pots of food during the marathon.

Prominent figures, including Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, Tiwa Savage, and Professor Yemi Osinbajo, showed support and encouragement during Hilda’s record-breaking attempt.

After meticulously reviewing the evidence, Guinness World Records confirmed that Hilda Baci spent an astounding 93 hours and 11 minutes continuously cooking, surpassing the previous record, even though, her initial aim and attempt was 100 hours, a deduction of approximately seven hours was made to account for rest and other essential activities.

The statement reads;

“Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes…”

In their words “The 26-year-old Nigerian chef began on Thursday 11 May and continued through to Monday 15 May, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

“Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.

“As with all ‘longest marathon’ records, the participant is permitted a five-minute rest break for every continuous hour of activity. These rest breaks can be accumulated if not taken. They were the only times Hilda could use the bathroom or sleep during the attempt”

Background story

In March 2023, Baci made an announcement that she would be attempting to break the record for the longest cooking marathon, previously held by Lata London, who cooked for 87 hours and 45 minutes in 2019.

On May 11, 2023, Baci commenced her record-breaking attempt called “Cook-a-thon,” and she successfully surpassed the previous record on May 15.

At precisely 7:45 am on Monday, May 15, 2023, Hilda accomplished the feat of setting a new record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, surpassing the previous record holder from 2019 by cooking for 87 hours and 50 minutes.

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, a spokesperson from Guinness World Records issued an official statement on their website, acknowledging the record attempt and expressing anticipation for the submission of evidence to their Records Management Team for review, before officially confirming the record.

What you should know

Although Hilda had planned to cook for 96 hours to set a new record for the longest cooking marathon, she, however, extended her goal to a 100-hour cooking marathon.

Several prominent Nigerians visited Hilda during her cook-a-thon, including Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State; Bolaji Idowu, the head Pastor of Harvesters International; Tiwa Savage, an award-winning Nigerian singer; Tim Godfrey; Ice Prince, and even Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the former Vice President of Nigeria, who called to offer his support and encouragement.

