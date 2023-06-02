The Nigeria naira traded flat against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window to close at N464.67/$1 on Thursday, 1st June 2023, which is same as the closing rate it recorded in the previous day trading session.

This is according to Nairametrics daily currency update, tracked and compiled from FMDQ Exchange.

The IEFX exchange market recorded an opening indicative rate of N464.64/$1 on Thursday 1st June 2023, an 0.12% depreciation from N464.1/$1 that was recorded on Wednesday 31st June 2023.

The highest rate during the intra-day trading at the IEFX exchange market closed at N467/$1 on Thursday 1stJune 2023, same rate it recorded in the last trading session, with a forward rate of N480.64/$1.

The lowest rate at the IEFX exchange market remains unchanged as it closed at the same rate of N460/$1 that has been recorded in the last two trading days with a forward rate of N480.64/$1 on Thursday 1st June 2023.

However, a total of $250.98 million was transacted at the official market on Thursday 1st June 2023, which is 53.28% higher from the $163.74 million that exchanged hands in the previous session. Meanwhile, the nation’s external reserves stood at $35.09 billion as of Tuesday, 30th May 2023, from $35.15 billion recorded as of Friday, 26th May 2023.

Other indices

The Money market overnight rate dropped by 31 basis points to stand at 11.94% on Thursday 1st June 2023, from12.25 that was recorded in the previous trading session. Similarly, the Open Repo rate fell by 50 basis points to stand at 11.25%, from 11.75% recorded on 31st May 2023.

DEBT: The exchange debt market size as of Thursday 1st June 2023 is N33.38 trillion, same as the debt market size of N33.38 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

NAFEX : The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing rate stood at N465.32/$1 on Wednesday, 31st May 2023, a marginal depreciation of 0.04% compared to N465.13/$1 that was recorded on Tuesday 30th May 2023.

NIBOR : The Nigerian Inter-Bank Offered overnight (O/N) tenor rate stood at 12% as of Wednesday 31st May 2023, from 12.4% recorded in the previous trading day. 1-month tenor (11.7%), 3-month (12.57%), while the 6-month tenor stood at 13.29%.

NITTY: The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields' 1-month tenor rate stood at 2.62%, on Wednesday 31st May 2023.

The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields’ 1-month tenor rate stood at 2.62%, on Wednesday 31st May 2023. 3-month – 3.92%

6-month – 5.52%

9-month – 6.83%

12-month – 8.44%

The S&P Sovereign Bond index stood at 623.90 index level on Wednesday 31st May 2023 from 623.75 points recorded in the previous trading session. This brings the month-to-date growth to 1.05%, the quarter-to-date growth to 1.98% while the year-to-date growth to 1.57%.

Exchange rate at official market depreciates to N463.67/$1 on 25th May 2023

The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar recorded a marginal depreciation of 0.07% at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window to close at N463.67/$1 on Thursday, 25th May 2023, compared to the closing rate of N463.33/$1 recorded in the previous trading session.

This is according to Nairametrics daily currency update, tracked and compiled from FMDQ Exchange.

An opening indicative rate of N463.85/$1 was recorded at the IEFX exchange market on Thursday 25th May 2023, from N464.29/$1 that was recorded on Wednesday 24th May 2023.

The highest rate during the intra-day trading at the IEFX exchange market closed at N467/$1 on Thursday 25th May 2023, same rate it recorded in the last trading session.

The lowest rate at the IEFX exchange market remains unchanged as it closed at the same rate of N460/$1 that has been recorded in the last two trading weeks with a forward rate of N472/$1 on Thursday 25th May 2023.

However, a total of $157.56 million was transacted at the official market on Thursday 25th May 2023, which is 104.62% higher than the $77 million that exchanged hands in the previous session. Meanwhile, the nation’s external reserves stood at $35.18 billion as of Tuesday, 23rd May 2023, from $35.19 billion recorded as of Monday, 22nd May 2023.

Other indices

The Money market overnight rate stood at 11.50% on Thursday 25th May 2023, same rate its recorded in the previous trading session. Meanwhile, the Open Repo rate increased by 13 basis points to stand at 11.25%, from 11.12% recorded on 24th May 2023.

DEBT: The exchange debt market size as of Thursday 25th May 2023 is N33.45 trillion, an appreciation of 0.39% compared to the debt market size of N33.32 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

NAFEX : The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing rate stood at N465.13/$1 on Wednesday, 24th May 2023, a marginal depreciation from N465.08/$1 that was recorded on Tuesday 23rd May 2023.

NIBOR : The Nigerian Inter-Bank Offered rate stood at 11.6% for the overnight (O/N) tenor as of Wednesday 24th May 2023, from 12.67% recorded in the previous trading day. 1-month tenor (11.7%), 3-month (12.43%), while the 6-month tenor stood at 13.43%.

NITTY: The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields' 1-month tenor rate stood at 2.84%, on Wednesday 24th May 2023.

3-month – 4.23% 6-month – 5.55% 9-month – 6.90% 12-month – 8.29%

The S&P Sovereign Bond index stood at 620.49 index level on Wednesday 24th May 2023 from 620.26 points recorded in the previous trading session. This brings the month-to-date growth to 0.50%, the quarter-to-date growth to 1.43% while the year-to-date growth to 1.01%.

Naira improves against US dollar at official market on 24th May 2023

The Nigerian naira appreciated against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window to close at N463.33/$1 on Wednesday, 24th May 2023, representing an 0.23% rise from the closing rate of N464.42 to a dollar recorded in the previous trading session.

This is according to Nairametrics daily currency update, tracked and compiled from FMDQ Exchange.

An opening indicative rate of N464.29/$1 was recorded at the IEFX exchange market on Wednesday 24th May 2023, from N463.1/$1 that was recorded on Tuesday 23rd May 2023.

The highest rate during the intra-day trading at the IEFX exchange market retraced back to N467/$1 on Wednesday 24th May 2023, compared to the highest rate of N632, since the beginning of the year, that was recorded in the last trading session.

The lowest rate at the IEFX exchange market closed at the same rate of N460/$1 that has been recorded in the last two trading weeks with a forward rate of N472/$1.

Forex turnover, however, decreased by 69.43% to $77 million at the official market on Wednesday 24th May 2023, from the $251.91 million that exchanged hands in the previous session. Meanwhile, the nation’s external reserves stood at $35.189 billion as of Monday, 22nd May 2023, from $35.198 billion recorded as of Friday, 19th May 2023.

Other indices

The Money market overnight rate stood at 11.50% on Wednesday 24th May 2023, same rate its recorded in the previous trading session. Meanwhile, the Open Repo rate stood at 11.12%, recording a rise of 12 basis points from 11% recorded on 23rd May 2023.

DEBT: The exchange debt market size as of Wednesday 24th May 2023 is N33.32 trillion, a 1.09% increase in the debt market size of N32.96 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

NAFEX : The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing rate stood at N465.08/$1 on Tuesday, 23rd May 2023 from N465.1/$1 that was recorded on Monday 22nd May 2023.

NIBOR : The Nigerian Inter-Bank Offered rate stood at 12.67% for the overnight (O/N) tenor as of Tuesday 23rd May 2023, from 15.06 recorded in the previous trading day. 1-month tenor (11.8%), 3-month (12.58%), while the 6-month tenor stood at 13.58%.

NITTY: The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields' 1-month tenor rate stood at 3.34%, on Tuesday 23rd May 2023.

3-month – 4.67% 6-month – 5.94% 9-month – 7.47% 12-month – 9.23%

The S&P Sovereign Bond index stood at 620.26 index level on Tuesday 23rd May 2023 from 620.16 points recorded in the previous trading session. This brings the month-to-date growth to 0.47%, the quarter-to-date growth to 1.39% while the year-to-date growth to 0.97%.

Exchange rate at official market closes at N464.42/$1 on 23rd May 2023

The exchange rate between the Nigerian naira and the US dollar recorded a depreciation of 0.20% at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window. On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, the rate closed at N464.42/$1, compared to the previous day’s rate of N463.5/$1.

This is according to Nairametrics daily currency update, tracked and compiled from FMDQ Exchange.

The exchange recorded an opening indicative rate of N464.10/$1 at the IEFX exchange market on Tuesday 23rd May 2023, a depreciation of 0.13% from N463.5/$1 that was recorded on Monday 22nd May 2023.

The highest rate of N632/$1 was recorded during the intra-day trading on Tuesday 23rd May 2023 at the IEFX exchange market, which is the highest it has recorded since the beginning of the year.

The lowest rate stood at N460/$1, the same rate that was recorded in the last ten trading sessions, since Tuesday 9th May 2023, with a forward rate of N449.92/$1.

However, the sum of $251.91 million was transacted at the official market on Tuesday 23rd May 2023, which is significantly higher by 135.78% from the $106.84 that exchanged hands in the previous session. Meanwhile, the nation’s external reserves stood at $35.198 billion as of Friday, 19th May 2023, a marginal appreciation of 0.05% from $35.178 billion recorded as of Thursday, 18th May 2023.

Other indices

The Money market overnight rate dropped by 212 basis points to 11.50% on Tuesday 23rd May 2023, from 13.62% that was recorded in the previous trading session. Also, the Open Repo rate stood at 11.00%, recording a drop of 188 basis points from 12.88% recorded on 22nd May 2023.

DEBT: The exchange debt market size as of Tuesday 23rd May 2023 is N32.96 trillion, a 2% rise in the debt market size recorded on Monday.

NAFEX : The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing rate stood at N464.10/$1 on Monday, 22nd May 2023 from N464.80/$1 that was recorded on Friday 19th May 2023.

NIBOR : The Nigerian Inter-Bank Offered rate stood at 15.06% for the overnight (O/N) tenor as of Monday 22 nd May 2023. 1-month tenor (13.6%), 3-month (14.33%), while the 6-month tenor stood at 14.74%.

NITTY: The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields' 1-month tenor rate stood at 3.74%, on Monday 22nd May 2023.

3-month – 5.39% 6-month – 6.74% 9-month – 7.72% 12-month – 9.61%

The S&P Sovereign Bond index stood at 620.16 index level on Monday 22nd May 2023 from 619.03 points recorded in the previous trading session. This brings the month-to-date growth to 0.45, the quarter-to-date growth to 1.37 while the year-to-date growth to 0.96%.

Naira strengthens against US dollar at official market to N462.25/$1

The rate of exchange between the naira and the US dollar recorded a depreciation of 0.11% at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window to close at N463.5/$1 on Monday, 22nd May 2023, from N463 to a dollar that was recorded last week Friday.

This is according to Nairametrics daily currency update, tracked and compiled from FMDQ Exchange.

The exchange recorded an opening indicative rate of N463.5/$1 at the IEFX exchange market on Monday 22nd May 2023, a marginal depreciation of 0.05% from N463.25/$1 that was recorded on Friday 19th May 2023.

The exchange recorded a highest rate of N467/$1 during the intra-day trading on Monday 22nd May 2023, same rate as recorded in the last two previous trading sessions, and with a forward rate of N479.79/$1.

The lowest rate stood at N460/$1, the same rate that was recorded in the last nine trading sessions, since Tuesday 9th May 2023, with a forward rate of N467/$1.

However, forex turnover increased by 16.37% to $106.84 million at the official market on Monday 22nd May 2023, from the $91.81 that exchanged hands in the previous session. Meanwhile, the nation’s external reserves stood at $35.178 billion as of Thursday, 18th May 2023, a marginal depreciation of 0.05% from $35.196 billion recorded as of Wednesday, 17th May 2023.

Other indices

The Money market overnight rate dropped by 200 basis points to 13.62% on Monday 22nd May 2023, from 15.62% that was recorded in the previous trading session. Also, the Open Repo rate stood at 12.88%, recording a drop of 200 basis points from 14.88% recorded on 19th May 2023.

DEBT: The exchange debt market size as at Monday 20th May 2023 is N32.94 trillion, same debt market size recorded last week Friday.

NAFEX : The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing rate stood at N464.8/$1 on Friday, 18th May 2023 from N465.07/$1 that was recorded on Thursday 18th May 2023.

NIBOR : The Nigerian Inter-Bank Offered rate stood at 16.45% for the overnight (O/N) tenor as of Friday 19th May 2023. 1-month tenor (13.83%), 3-month (14.64%), while the 6-month tenor stood at 15.17%.

NITTY: The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields' 1-month tenor rate stood at 4.25%, on Friday 19th May 2023.

3-month – 5.76% 6-month – 7.04% 9-month – 8.27% 12-month – 9.62%

The S&P Sovereign Bond index stood at 619.03 index level on Friday 19th May 2023 from 618.51 points recorded in the previous trading session. This brings the month-to-date growth to 0.27%, the quarter-to-date growth to 1.19% while the year-to-date growth to 0.77%.

Naira trades flat at official market to N463/$1 on 19th May 2023

The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar remained relatively steady at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window to close at N463/$1 to a dollar on Friday, 19th May 2023, same rate as recorded in the previous trading day.

This is according to Nairametrics daily currency update, tracked and compiled from FMDQ Exchange.

An opening indicative rate of N463.25/$1 was recorded at the IEFX exchange market on Friday 19th May 2023, a marginal appreciation of 0.09% from N463.67/$1 that was recorded on 18th May 2023.

The exchange recorded a highest rate of N467/$1 during the intra-day trading on Friday 19th May 2023, same rate as recorded in the previous trading sessions, and with a forward rate of N476.72/$1.

The lowest rate stood at N460/$1, same rate that was recorded in the last nine trading sessions, since Tuesday 9th May 2023, with a forward rate of N463/$1.

However, the sum of $91.81 million was transacted at the official market on Friday 19th May 2023, which is 11.92% lesser from the $104.24 that exchanged hands in the previous session. Meanwhile, the nation’s external reserves stood at $35.196 billion as of Wednesday, 17th May 2023, from $35.194 billion recorded as of Tuesday, 16th May 2023.

Other indices

The Money market overnight rate stood at 15.62% on Friday 19th May 2023, having recorded a drop of 250 basis points, compared to 18.12% that was recorded in the previous trading session. Likewise, the Open Repo rate dropped by 262 basis points to stand at 14.88% from 17.50% recorded on 18th May 2023.

DEBT: The exchange debt market size as at Friday 19th May 2023 is N32.94 trillion, same debt market size recorded in the previous day's trading session.

NAFEX : The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing rate closed at N465.07/$1 on Thursday, 18th May 2023 from N465.04/$1 that was recorded on Wednesday 17th May 2023.

NIBOR : The Nigerian Inter-Bank Offered rate stood at 18.8% for the overnight (O/N) tenor as of Thursday 18th May 2023. 1-month tenor (14.99%), 3-month (15.86%), while the 6-month tenor stood at 16.30%.

NITTY: The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields' 1-month tenor rate stood at 4.34%, on Thursday 18th May 2023.

3-month – 5.65% 6-month – 6.75% 9-month – 8.27% 12-month – 10.07%

The S&P Sovereign Bond index stood at 618.51 index level on Thursday 18th May 2023 from 618.22 points recorded in the previous trading session. This brings the month-to-date growth to 0.18%, the quarter-to-date growth to 1.10% while the year-to-date growth to 0.69%.

Naira strengthens at official market to N463/$1 on 18th May 2023

The exchange rate between the Naira and US dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window recorded an upturn of 0.46% after three days of consecutive depreciation to close at N463 to a dollar on Thursday, 18th May 2023.

This is according to Nairametrics daily currency update, tracked and compiled from FMDQ Exchange.

The exchange recorded an opening indicative rate of N463.67/$1 on Thursday 18th May 2023, a marginal appreciation of 0.03% compared to N463.79/$1 that was recorded on 17th May 2023.

The highest rate of N467 to a dollar was recorded at the IEFX exchange market during the intra-day trading on Thursday 18th May 2023, from N466.89/$1 that was recorded in the previous trading sessions, and with a forward rate of N476.72/$1.

The lowest rate stood at N460/$1, same rate that was recorded in the last eight trading sessions, since Tuesday 9th May 2023, with a forward rate of N463/$1.

However, the forex turnover decreased by 60.96% to $104.24 million at the official market on Thursday 18th May 2023 from the $267.04 that exchanged hands in the previous session. Meanwhile, the nation’s external reserves stood at $35.196 billion as of Wednesday, 17th May 2023, from $35.194 billion recorded as of Tuesday, 16th May 2023.

Other indices

The Money market overnight rate dropped by 13 basis points to 18.12% on Thursday 18th May 2023, from 18.25% that was recorded in the previous trading session. Likewise, the Open Repo rate stood at 17.50%, having dropped by 38 basis points from 17.88% recorded on 17th May 2023.

DEBT: The exchange debt market size as at Thursday 18th May 2023 is N32.94 trillion. This is a significant appreciation of 1.57% from the debt market size of N32.43 trillion recorded in the previous day's trading session.

The S&P Sovereign Bond index stood at 618.22 index level on 17th May 2023 from 617.72 points recorded in the previous trading session. This brings the month-to-date growth to 0.13%, the quarter-to-date growth to 1.06% while the year-to-date growth to 0.64%.

NAFEX : The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing rate depreciated by 0.10% to close at N465.04/$1 on Wednesday, 17th May 2023 from N464.58/$1 that was recorded on Tuesday 16th May 2023.

NIBOR : The Nigerian Inter-Bank Offered rate stood at 18.25% for the overnight (O/N) tenor as of Wednesday 17th May 2023. 1-month tenor (16.73%), 3-month (17.16%), while the 6-month tenor stood at 17.33%.

NITTY: The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields' 1-month tenor rate stood at 4.41%, on Wednesday 17th May 2023. 3-month – 5.80% 6-month – 6.73% 9-month – 8.09% 12-month – 9.48%

The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields’ 1-month tenor rate stood at 4.41%, on Wednesday 17th May 2023.

Official market rate drops to N465.13/$1 on 17th May 2023

Naira depreciated by 0.10% against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window to close at N465.13/$1 on Wednesday, 17th May 2023, compared to the closing rate of N464.67/$1 it recorded in the previous trading session.

This is according to Nairametrics daily currency update, tracked and compiled from FMDQ Exchange.

An opening indicative rate of N463.79/$1 was recorded at the IEFX exchange market on Wednesday 17th May 2023, from N463.96/$1 that was recorded on 16th May 2023.

The exchange recorded it highest rate during the intra-day trading at N466.89/$1, on Wednesday 17th May 2023, from N467 to a dollar that was recorded in the last five trading sessions, and with a forward rate of N472/$1 while the lowest rate stood at N460/$1, same rate that was recorded since last week Tuesday 9th May 2023, with a forward rate of N458.95/$1.

Notably, the sum of $267.04 million was transacted at the official market on Wednesday 17th May 2023, which is 109.08% higher than the $127.72 that exchanged hands in the previous session. Meanwhile, the nation’s external reserves stood at $35.194 billion as of Tuesday, 16th May 2023, from $35.192 billion recorded as of Monday, 15th May 2023.

Other indices

The Money market overnight rate improved by 413 basis point to 18.25% on Wednesday 17th May 2023, from 14.12% recorded in the previous trading session. Likewise, the Open Repo rate increased by 450 basis point to stand at 17.88% on 17th May 2023.

DEBT: The exchange debt market size as at Wednesday 17th May 2023 is N32.42 trillion, a marginal appreciation of 0.03% from the debt market size of N32.42 trillion recorded in the previous day's trading session.

The S&P Sovereign Bond index stood at 617.72 index level on 16th May 2023 from 619.21 points recorded on Monday, 15th May 2023. This brings the day-to-date growth to 0.24%, the quarter-to-date growth to 0.97% while the year-to-date growth to 0.56%.

NAFEX : The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing rate reorded a marginal appreciation of 0.09% to close at N464.58/$1 on Tuesday, 16th May 2023 compared to N465/$1 that was recorded on Monday 15th May 2023.

NIBOR : The Nigerian Inter-Bank Offered rate stood at 15.22% for the overnight (O/N) tenor as of Tuesday 16th May 2023. 1-month tenor (14.4%), 3-month (14.9%), while the 6-month tenor stood at 15.6%.

NITTY: The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields' 1-month tenor rate stood at 4.45%, on Tuesday 16th May 2023. 3-month – 5.46% 6-month – 6.04% 9-month – 7.75% 12-month – 9.40%

The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields’ 1-month tenor rate stood at 4.45%, on Tuesday 16th May 2023.

Naira falls against US dollar at official market to N464.67/$1 on 16th May 2023

The exchange rate at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window between the naira and US dollar depreciated to close at N464.67/$1 on Tuesday, 16th May 2023. This rate represent a drop of 0.14% from the closing rate of N464/$1 it recorded in the previous trading session.

This is according to Nairametrics daily currency update, tracked and compiled from FMDQ Exchange.

An opening indicative rate of N463.96/$1 was recorded at the IEFX exchange market on Tuesday 16th May 2023, from N463.5 to a dollar that was recorded on 15th May 2023.

The highest rate, in the same vein, during intra-day trading stood at N467/$1, on Tuesday 16th May 2023, same rate that was recorded in the last five trading sessions, with a forward rate of N481.58/$1 while the lowest rate stood at N460/$1, same rate that was recorded since last week Tuesday 9th May 2023, with a forward rate of N475.06/$1.

However, forex turnover experienced a notable increase of 131.8% to $127.72 million at the official market on Tuesday 16th May 2023, from the $55.10 that exchanged hands in the previous session. Meanwhile, the nation’s external reserves stood at $35.192 billion as of Monday, 15th May 2023, from $35.188 billion recorded as of Friday, 12th May 2023. This represents a marginal appreciation of 0.01% from its 6-consecutive depreciations .

Other indices

The Money market overnight rate stood at 14.12% on Tuesday 16th May 2023, a 25 basis points increase from 13.88% recorded in the previous trading session. Likewise, the Open Repo rate increased by 25 basis point to stand at 13.38% on 156h May 2023.

DEBT: Debt securities size is valued at N32.42 trillion on Tuesday 15th May 2023, the debt size remained unchanged from the previous trading session, where it also stood at N32.42 trillion.

The S&P Sovereign Bond index stood at 619.21 index level on 15th May 2023 from 618.47 points recorded on Friday, 12th May 2023. This brings the month-to-date growth to 0.29%, the quarter-to-date growth to 1.22% while the year-to-date growth to 0.80%.

NAFEX : The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing rate depreciated by 0.11% to close at N465/$1 on Monday, 15th May 2023 from N464.5/$1 that was recorded on Friday 12th May 2023.

NIBOR : The Nigerian Inter-Bank Offered rate stood at 14.19% for the overnight (O/N) tenor as of Monday 15th May 2023. 1-month tenor (14.7%), 3-month (15.65%), while the 6-month tenor stood at 16.54%.

NITTY: The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields' 1-month tenor rate stood at 3.73%, on Monday 15th May 2023. 3-month – 4.84% 6-month – 5.94% 9-month – 7.49% 12-month – 9.34%

The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields’ 1-month tenor rate stood at 3.73%, on Monday 15th May 2023.

Naira improves marginally against US dollar to N462.73/$1 on 11th May 2023

Naira recorded a marginal appreciation of 0.04% against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window to close at N462.73/$1 on Thursday, 11th May 2023, compared to the closing rate of N463.02/$1 it recorded on Wednesday, 10th May 2023.

This is according to Nairametric’s daily currency update, tracked and compiled from FMDQ Exchange.

The exchange recorded an opening indicative rate of N462.83/$1 at the IEFX on Thursday 11th May 2023, from an opening rate of N463/$1 that was recorded on 109 May 2023.

The highest rate, in the same vein, during intra-day trading stood at N467/$1, same rate that was recorded in the previous trading session, while the lowest rate stood at N460/$1, same rate recorded on Wednesday 10th May 2023.

However, the sum of $178.68 million was transacted at the official market on Thursday 11th May 2023, which is the same sum of forex turnover that exchanged hands in the previous session. Meanwhile, the nation’s external reserves stood at $35.22 billion as of Wednesday, 10th May 2023, a marginal depreciation of 0.04% from $35.24 billion recorded as of Tuesday, 9th May 2023.

Other indices

The Money market overnight rate stood at 11.38% on Wednesday 11th May 2023, same rate that was recorded in the previous trading session. The Open Repo rate stood at 11% on 11th May 2023, the same rate it recorded in the previous trading session.

DEBT: Debt securities size is valued at N32.40 trillion on Thursday 11th May 2023, from N32.69 trillion recorded on Wednesday 10th May 2023.

The S&P Sovereign Bond index stood at 617.56 index level on 10th May 2023 from 617.13 points recorded on Tuesday, 9th May 2023. This brings the quarter-to-date growth to 0.95% while the year-to-date growth to 0.53%.

NAFEX : The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing rate appreciated marginally by 0.02% to close at N463/$1 on Wednesday, 10th May 2023 compared to N463.08 that was recorded on Tuesday 9th May 2023.

NIBOR : The Nigerian Inter-Bank Offered rate stood at 11.25% for the overnight (O/N) tenor as of Wednesday 10th May 2023. 1-month tenor (11.55%), 3-month (12.55%), while the 6-month tenor stood at 13.15%.

NITTY: The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields' 1-month tenor rate stood at 3.87%, on Wednesday 10th May 2023. 3-month – 5.57% 6-month – 6.70% 9-month – 8.70% 12-month – 10.46%

The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields’ 1-month tenor rate stood at 3.87%, on Wednesday 10th May 2023.

Exchange rate at official market depreciates to N463.02/$1 on 10th May 2023

Exchange rate at official market depreciates to N463.02/$1 on 10th May 2023The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar depreciated at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window to close at N463.002/$1 on Wednesday, 10th May 2023. This represents a fall of 0.17% from the closing rate of N462.25/$1 it recorded on Tuesday, 9th May 2023.

This is according to Nairametrics daily currency update, tracked and compiled from FMDQ Exchange.

The exchange recorded an opening indicative rate of N463/$1 at the IEFX on Wednesday 10th May 2023, from an opening rate of N463.7/$1 that was recorded on 9th May 2023.

The highest rate, in the same vein, during intra-day trading stood at N467/$1, from N466/$1 recorded in the previous trading session, while the lowest rate stood at N460/$1, same rate recorded on Tuesday 9th May 2023.

However, the sum of $178.68 million was transacted at the official market on Wednesday 10th May 2023, which is 80.78% higher from the $98.84 million that exchanged hands in the previous session. Meanwhile, the nation’s external reserves stood at $35.24 billion as of Tuesday, 9th May 2023, a marginal depreciation of 0.06% from $35.26 billion recorded as of Monday, 8th May 2023.

Other indices

The Money market overnight rate increased by 6% to 11.38% on Wednesday 10th May 2023, from the 11.32% recorded in the previous trading session. The Open Repo rate stood at 11% on 10th May 2023, the same rate it recorded in the previous trading session.

DEBT: Debt securities size is valued at N32.69 trillion on Wednesday 10th May 2023, from N32.68 trillion recorded on Tuesday 9th May 2023.

The S&P Sovereign Bond index stood at 617.13 index level on 9th May 2023 from 617.68 points recorded on Monday, 8th May 2023. This brings the quarter-to-date growth to 0.88% while the year-to-date growth to 0.46%.

NAFEX : The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing rate depreciated marginally by 0.08% to close at N463.08/$1 on Tuesday, 9th May 2023 from N462.71 that was recorded on Monday 8th May 2023.

NIBOR : The Nigerian Inter-Bank Offered rate stood at 11.38% for the overnight (O/N) tenor as of Tuesday 9th May 2023. 1-month tenor (12.18%), 3-month (12.71%), while the 6-month tenor stood at 13.33%.

NITTY: The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields' 1-month tenor rate stood at 3.76%, on Tuesday 9th May 2023. 3-month – 5.50% 6-month – 6.83% 9-month – 8.63% 12-month – 10.57%

The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields’ 1-month tenor rate stood at 3.76%, on Tuesday 9th May 2023.

Naira strengthens against US dollar at official market to N462.25/$1 on 9th May 2023

Naira recorded an appreciation of 0.11% against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window to close at N462.25/$1 on Tuesday, 9th May 2023, from the closing rate of N462.78/$1 that was recorded on Monday.

This is according to Nairametric’s daily currency update, tracked and compiled from FMDQ Exchange.

An opening indicative rate of N463.5/$1 was recorded at the IEFX on Tuesday 9th May 2023, from an opening rate of N463.7/$1 that was recorded on 8th May 2023.

Likewise, the highest rate during intra-day trading stood at N466/$1, with a forward rate of N463/$1, while the lowest rate stood at N446/$1 with a forward rate of N462/$1.

Forex turnover transacted at the official market on Tuesday 9th May 2023, decreased by 0.49% to $98.84 million from the $99.33 million that exchanged hands in the previous session. Meanwhile, the nation’s external reserves stood at $35.26 billion as of Monday, 8th May 2023, a marginal depreciation of 0.06% from $35.28 billion recorded as of Friday, 5th May 2023.

Other indices

The Money market overnight rate stood at 11.32% on 9th May 2023, from the 11.34% recorded on Monday, 8th May 2023. The Open Repo rate stood at 11%, the same rate it recorded in the previous trading session.

DEBT: Debt securities sized is valued at N32.68 trillion on Tuesday 9th May 2023, from N32.56 trillion recorded on Monday 8th May 2023.

The S&P Sovereign Bond index stood at 617.68 index level on 8th May 2023 from 617.93 points recorded on Friday, 5th May 2023. This brings the month-to-date growth to 0.05%, the quarter-to-date growth to 0.97% and the year-to-date growth to 0.55%.

NAFEX : The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing rate depreciated marginally by 0.01% to close at N462.71/$1 on Monday, 8th May 2023.

NIBOR : The Nigerian Inter-Bank Offered rate stood at 11.45% for the overnight (O/

: The Nigerian Inter-Bank Offered rate stood at 11.45% for the overnight (O/N) tenor as of Monday 8th May 2023. 1-month tenor (12.37%), 3-month (13.15%), while the 6-month tenor stood at 13.95%. NITTY: The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields’ 1-month tenor rate stood at 3.88%, on Monday 8th May 2023. 3-month – 5.36% 6-month – 6.77% 9-month – 8.88% 12-month – 10.86%

The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields’ 1-month tenor rate stood at 3.88%, on Monday 8th May 2023.

Official market rate falls to N462.78/$1 on 8th May 2023

The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar depreciated at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window to close at N462.78/$1 on Monday, 8th May 2023, representing a fall of 0.12% from the closing rate of N462.23/$1 that was recorded last week Friday.

This is according to Nairametric’s daily currency update, tracked and compiled from FMDQ Exchange.

The exchange rate at the IEFX recorded an opening indicative rate of N463.7/$1 on Monday 8th May 2023, from an opening rate of N463.5/$1 recorded on 5th May 2023.

Likewise, the highest rate during intra-day trading stood at N466 to a dollar, with a forward rate of N478.61/$1, while the lowest rate stood at N446/$1 with a forward rate of N478.61/$1.

However, the sum of $99.33 million was traded at the official market on Monday 8th May 2023, which is 22.57% lower than the $128.29 million that exchanged hands in the previous session.

Meanwhile, the nation’s external reserves stood at $35.28 billion as of Friday, 5th May 2023, a marginal depreciation of 0.03% from $35.29 billion recorded as of Thursday, 4th May 2023.

Other indices

The Money market overnight rate dropped by 4 basis points to stand at 11.34% on 8th May 2023, from the 11.38% recorded on Friday, 5th May 2023. The Open Repo rate stood at 11%, the same rate it recorded in the previous trading session.

overnight rate dropped by 4 basis points to stand at 11.34% on 8th May 2023, from the 11.38% recorded on Friday, 5th May 2023. The Open Repo rate stood at 11%, the same rate it recorded in the previous trading session. DEBT: Debt securities sized is valued at N32.56 trillion on Monday 8th May 2023, the same rate as recorded on Friday 5th May 2023.

Debt securities sized is valued at N32.56 trillion on Monday 8th May 2023, the same rate as recorded on Friday 5th May 2023. The S&P Sovereign Bond index stood at 617.93 index level on 5th May 2023 from 617.7 points recorded on Thursday, 4th May 2023. This brings the month-to-date growth to 0.13%, the quarter-to-date growth to 1.01% and the year-to-date growth to 0.59%.

stood at 617.93 index level on 5th May 2023 from 617.7 points recorded on Thursday, 4th May 2023. This brings the month-to-date growth to 0.13%, the quarter-to-date growth to 1.01% and the year-to-date growth to 0.59%. NAFEX : The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing rate depreciated marginally by 0.02% to close at N462.67/$1 on Friday, 5th May 2023.

: The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing rate depreciated marginally by 0.02% to close at N462.67/$1 on Friday, 5th May 2023. NIBOR : The Nigerian Inter-Bank Offered rate stood at 11.47% for the overnight (O/N) tenor as of Friday 5th May 2023. 1-month tenor (11.48%), 3-month (12.24%), while the 6-month tenor stood at 13.04%.

: The Nigerian Inter-Bank Offered rate stood at 11.47% for the overnight (O/N) tenor as of Friday 5th May 2023. 1-month tenor (11.48%), 3-month (12.24%), while the 6-month tenor stood at 13.04%. NITTY: The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields’ 1-month tenor rate stood at 4.62%, on Friday 5th May 2023. 3-month – 5.77% 6-month – 6.76% 9-month – 8.52% 12-month – 10.49%

The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields’ 1-month tenor rate stood at 4.62%, on Friday 5th May 2023.

Exchange rate gains at official market on 5th May 2023, appreciating to N462.23/$1

Naira appreciated against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window to close at N462.23/$1 on Friday, 5th May 2023. This represents an improvement of 0.14% from the closing rate of N462.88 to a dollar recorded in the previous trading session.

This is according to Nairametric’s daily currency update, tracked and compiled from FMDQ Exchange.

The exchange rate at the IEFX recorded an opening indicative rate of N463.5/$1 on Friday 5th May 2023, from N463.25/$1 that was recorded on 4th May 2023.

Also, the highest rate during intra-day trading stood at N466 to a dollar, with a forward rate of N478.25/$1, while the lowest rate stood at N446/$1 with a forward rate of N478.25/$1.

Forex turnover, however, increased by 18.32% to $128.29 million at the official market on Friday 5th May 2023, from the $108.43 million that exchanged hands in the previous session. Meanwhile, the nation’s external reserves stood at $35.276 billion as of Wednesday, 3rd May 2023 from $35.278 billion recorded as of Tuesday, 2nd May 2023.

Other indices

The Money market overnight rate stood at 11.38% on 5th May 2023, the same rate it recorded on Thursday, 4th May 2023. The Open Repo rate stood at 11%, the same rate it recorded in the previous trading session.

overnight rate stood at 11.38% on 5th May 2023, the same rate it recorded on Thursday, 4th May 2023. The Open Repo rate stood at 11%, the same rate it recorded in the previous trading session. DEBT: Debt securities are valued at N32.56 trillion on Friday 5th May 2023, from the N32.57 trillion that was recorded on Thursday 4th May 2023.

Debt securities are valued at N32.56 trillion on Friday 5th May 2023, from the N32.57 trillion that was recorded on Thursday 4th May 2023. The S&P Sovereign Bond index dropped to 617.70 index level on 4th May 2023 compared to 618.52 points recorded on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023. This brings the month-to-date growth to a negative valuation of 0.13%, the quarter-to-date growth to 0.97% and the year-to-date growth to 0.56%.

dropped to 617.70 index level on 4th May 2023 compared to 618.52 points recorded on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023. This brings the month-to-date growth to a negative valuation of 0.13%, the quarter-to-date growth to 0.97% and the year-to-date growth to 0.56%. NAFEX : The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing rate appreciated marginally by 0.07% to close at N462.58/$1 on Thursday, 4th May 2023.

: The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing rate appreciated marginally by 0.07% to close at N462.58/$1 on Thursday, 4th May 2023. NIBOR : The Nigerian Inter-Bank Offered rate stood at 11.29% for the overnight (O/N) tenor as of Thursday 4th May 2023. 1-month tenor (12.33%), 3-month (13.11%), while the 6-month tenor stood at 13.60%.

: The Nigerian Inter-Bank Offered rate stood at 11.29% for the overnight (O/N) tenor as of Thursday 4th May 2023. 1-month tenor (12.33%), 3-month (13.11%), while the 6-month tenor stood at 13.60%. NITTY: The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields’ 1-month tenor rate stood at 4.68%, on Thursday 4th May 2023. 3-month – 5.69% 6-month – 6.63% 9-month – 8.28% 12-month – 10.28%

The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields’ 1-month tenor rate stood at 4.68%, on Thursday 4th May 2023.

Naira appreciates to N462.88/$1 at official market on 4th May 2023

The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar appreciated marginally by 0.03% at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window to close at N462.88/$1 on Thursday, 4th May 2023, compared to the closing rate of N463 to a dollar recorded in the previous trading session.

This is according to Nairametric’s daily currency update, tracked and compiled from FMDQ Exchange.

The exchange rate at the IEFX recorded an opening indicative rate of N463.25/$1 on 4th May 2023, from N463.17/$1 it recorded on Wednesday.

Also, the highest rate during intra-day trading stood at N466 to a dollar, with a forward rate of N477.86/$1, while the lowest rate stood at N460/$1 with a forward rate of N473.72/$1.

Notably, the sum of $108.43 million was transacted at the official market on 4th May 2023, which significantly increased by 107.24% from the $52.32 million that exchanged hands in the previous session. Meanwhile, the nation’s external reserves stood at $35.28 billion as of Tuesday, 2nd May 2023 from $35.25 billion recorded as of Friday, 28th April 2023.

Other indices

The Money market overnight rate dropped by 12 basis points from 11.50% recorded on 3rd May 2023, to 11.38% on Thursday, 4th May 2023. The Open Repo rate stood at 11%, same rate as recorded on Wednesday 3rd May 2023.

overnight rate dropped by 12 basis points from 11.50% recorded on 3rd May 2023, to 11.38% on Thursday, 4th May 2023. The Open Repo rate stood at 11%, same rate as recorded on Wednesday 3rd May 2023. DEBT: Debt securities is valued at N32.57 trillion on Thursday 4th May 2023, same as recorded on Wednesday 3rd May 2023.

Debt securities is valued at N32.57 trillion on Thursday 4th May 2023, same as recorded on Wednesday 3rd May 2023. The S&P Sovereign Bond index rose to 618.52 index points on 3rd May 2023 compared to 618.2 points recorded on Tuesday, 2nd May 2023. This brings the month-to-date growth to 0.18%, the quarter-to-date growth to 1.11% while the year-to-date growth to 0.69%.

rose to 618.52 index points on 3rd May 2023 compared to 618.2 points recorded on Tuesday, 2nd May 2023. This brings the month-to-date growth to 0.18%, the quarter-to-date growth to 1.11% while the year-to-date growth to 0.69%. NAFEX : The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing rate fell marginally by 0.06% to close at N462.90/$1 on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023.

: The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing rate fell marginally by 0.06% to close at N462.90/$1 on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023. NIBOR : The Nigerian Inter-Bank Offered rate stood at 11.38% for the overnight (O/N) tenor as of Wednesday 3rd May 2023. 1-month tenor (12.79%), 3-month (13.96%), while the 6-month tenor stood at 14.44%.

: The Nigerian Inter-Bank Offered rate stood at 11.38% for the overnight (O/N) tenor as of Wednesday 3rd May 2023. 1-month tenor (12.79%), 3-month (13.96%), while the 6-month tenor stood at 14.44%. NITTY: The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields’ 1-month tenor rate stood at 4.05%, on Wednesday 3rd May 2023. 3-month – 5.51% 6-month – 6.53% 9-month – 8.24% 12-month – 9.80%

The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields’ 1-month tenor rate stood at 4.05%, on Wednesday 3rd May 2023.

Official exchange rate depreciates to N463/$1 on 3rd May 2023

Naira depreciated by 0.14% against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window to close at N463/$1 on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023, from the closing rate of N462.33/$1 recorded in the previous trading session.

This is according to Nairametrics daily currency update, tracked and compiled from FMDQ Exchange.

The exchange rate at the IEFX recorded an opening indicative rate of N463.17/$1 on 3rd May 2023, representing an appreciation of 0.13% in contrast to N463.75/$1 it recorded on Monday, 2nd May 2023.

Also, the highest rate during intra-day trading stood at N465/$1, with a forward rate of N467/$1, while the lowest rate stood at N460/$1 with a forward rate of N467/$1.

However, forex turnover increased by 13.64% to $52.32 million at the official market on Wednesday 3rd May 2023, from the $46.04 million that exchanged hands in the previous session. Meanwhile, the nation’s external reserves stood at $35.28 billion as of Tuesday, 2nd May 2023 from $35.25 billion recorded as of Friday, 28th April 2023.

Other indices

The Money market overnight rate rose by 12 basis points from 11.38% recorded on Tuesday 2nd May 2023 to 11.50% on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023. The Open Repo rate stood at 11%, the same rate as recorded on Tuesday 2nd May 2023.

DEBT: Debt securities are valued at N32.57 trillion on Wednesday 3rd May 2023, from N32.58 trillion recorded on Tuesday 2nd May 2023.

The S&P Sovereign Bond index rose to 618.2 index points on 2nd May 2023 compared to 617.63 points recorded on Friday, 28th April 2023. This brings the month-to-date growth to 0.13%, the quarter-to-date growth to 1.05% and the year-to-date growth to 0.64%.

NAFEX : The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing rate appreciated marginally by 0.02% to close at N462.63/$1 on Tuesday, 2nd May 2023.

NIBOR : The Nigerian Inter-Bank Offered rate stood at 12% for the overnight (O/N) tenor as of Tuesday 2nd May 2023. 1-month tenor (13.2%), 3-month (14.13%), while the 6-month tenor stood at 14.5%.

NITTY: The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields’ 1-month tenor rate stood at 4.41%, on Tuesday 2nd May 2023.

3-month – 5.88%

6-month – 6.91%

9-month – 8.52%

12-month – 10.00%