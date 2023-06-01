Article summary

Controversies have continued to trail the last week’s launch of the national carrier by former Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.

A statement by Mr. Nnolim Nnaji, the Chairman, of the House Committee of Aviation, said that the emergency invitation was never in order to clear some grey areas in the project.

Why the summon?

The emergency meeting according to an invitation for the meeting signed by the Committee Clerk, Bassy Edem dated May 30 2023, and referenced NASS/9/HR17/120, the Permanent Secretary was directed to come with every document and personnel connected with the national carrier.

The invitation read in part: “Last Friday, the 26th of May, 2023, the nation was awash with viral reports and videos of the unveiling of the Nigeria Air project under very controversial circumstances, as the committee of the parliament saddled with the responsibility of oversight the aviation sector of the economy we deem it necessary to be fully briefed about the project.

“Consequently l am directed to invite you to an emergency session with the committee on Thursday, first of June 2023. You are to come with all individuals/agencies connected to the project.”

The statement, however, said that Meribole requested more time to be able to assemble all the necessary documents and individuals connected with the project.

HoR demands

The statement hinted that the committee has rescheduled the meeting for Tuesday, June 7 based on the appeals for time by the ministry.

Details of the documents demanded in the invitation include the followings:

i. Full business case (FBC,) as prepared by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, (ICRC),

ii. Full disclosure on the ownership structure of Nigeria Air including equity contributions by individuals, organisations, and Consortium outlining each contribution, names, addresses, phone numbers, and their businesses’ registration certificates.

iii. All Private, Public Partnership, (PPP) agreements reached and signed with Ethiopian Airlines on the project.

iv. All Private Public partnership agreements reached and signed with other parties with stakes in Nigeria Air

V. All documents, permits, and receipts relevant to the subject matter.

vi. Shareholders’ agreements

Vii Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, (ICRC) agreement and

Viii. Any other documents that will assist the committee in this assignment.

What you need to know

A media report today claimed that the controversial Nigeria Air aircraft Boeing 737-800 with the registration number: ET-APL has returned to service in Ethiopian Airlines livery.

The report claimed that the aircraft, which was brought into the country for static display by Sirika, returned to Addis the next day.

Verified information gathered showed that the Nigeria Air livery painted on the body of the aircraft had been removed and replaced with Ethiopian Airline colours.

It was reported that the aircraft departed Addis-Ababa at 1:31 and arrived at Mogadishu at 0:03 a.m. on Wednesday morning as a commercial airplane.

Information on the aircraft showed that the equipment traveled at a barometric altitude of 3,840ft with a ground speed of 370km/h.