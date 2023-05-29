The founder and Chairman of Daar Communications, owners of African Independent Television (AIT) and Ray Power FM, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has reportedly died.

According to media reports, Dokpesi, who was a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) died at the age of 71 in Abuja.

A report from Punch said that a source revealed that he died in an Abuja hospital after he suffered a stroke that reportedly happened after the recent Ramadan fast.

Another report said that a family source who confirmed the death said,

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi (Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom) who passed away on May 29th, 2023.

“High Chief Dokpesi was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“High Chief Dokpesi was also a respected and accomplished businessman, a pioneer in the media industry, and a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of his country and his community.

“His legacy will live on through the impact he made on the lives of many.”

The AIT boss had since then been managing his health and was placed on occupational therapy to improve his daily activities before his sudden death.

This is a developing story…