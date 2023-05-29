Nigeria’s new president Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the decision of his government to unify the exchange rate effectively doing away with the multiple exchange rate regime characterized by the just departed Buhari administration.
He made this remark as part of his inaugural speech on May 29th, 2023.
More to follow…
This is an unfortunate decision. It can only worsen the inflation. It would double the Wahala of the Nigerian People by shifting the black market rate even higher. There has always been and will always be more than one rate for the US Dollar. Even when the Naira was 0.86Naira the black market rate was 3 Naira!