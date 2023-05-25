Article summary Stanbic IBTC Trustees, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has been awarded “Best Trust Company Nigeria 2023” by Finance Derivative, recognizing its outstanding performance and commitment to providing quality service to clients.

Stanbic IBTC Trustees, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has been awarded “Best Trust Company Nigeria 2023” by Finance Derivative, a leading financial news and analysis publication known for its unbiased and insightful reporting of global financial markets, economics, and business news.



The award recognizes the company’s outstanding performance, dedication to excellence, and commitment to providing quality service to clients.



Charles Omoera, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Trustees, expressed delight upon receiving the award and said that the company is honored to receive this distinguished recognition from Finance Derivative.



Stanbic IBTC Trustees has been building a sterling reputation in the Nigerian Trusteeship industry for over a decade, rendering unparalleled quality and experience in providing exceptional trust services.



Charles noted that the company’s extensive knowledge and expertise in this field have enabled it to develop innovative and personalized solutions that cater to the unique needs of its clients.



The recognition of Stanbic IBTC Trustees as the “Best Trust Company Nigeria 2023” by Finance Derivative is a testament to the company’s exceptional performance and contribution to the financial industry.



Charles also stated that the award validates Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and professionalism. The company has demonstrated unrivaled competence in providing exceptional trust services that meet the unique needs of its clients.



He attributed Stanbic IBTC Trustees’ achievements to its unwavering dedication to serving its clients. He also expressed the company’s focus and deep understanding of local and international markets, which enabled it to provide effective solutions.



Recognizing the role and expertise of the dedicated staff, Emi Agaba-Oloja, Executive Director Stanbic IBTC Trustees stated that the company’s staff are highly specialized in trust matters, and the company takes pride in having the best hands on the team.

She further asserted that Stanbic IBTC Trustees would continue to deliver excellent and efficient services while investing in its people, processes, and technology to ensure that it remains a trusted partner to its clients.



Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of the Standard Bank Group.

The company was registered in 2009 by Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as Trustee, while it received the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) approval in 2010.

With shareholders’ funds of over N300 million, the company complies with the SEC’s minimum capital requirement for Trust companies in Nigeria.





