Article Summary

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the commissioning of Dangote Refinery by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Dangote Refinery, which is the largest single-train refinery in the world, can meet 100% of Nigeria’s refined petroleum products.

Dangote Refinery anticipates the arrival of its first crude batch in June 2023.

The long-awaited commissioning of the Dangote Refinery finally happened today, the 22nd of May 2023.

The multi-billion-dollar project was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, in what is one of his final assignments before the end of tenure next week.

Government officials, politicians, business leaders, and traditional leaders witnessed the commissioning of the laudable project. Some of those present at the occasion include Vice president-elect Kashim Shettima, the Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Mr Peter Obi, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, and Governor Sanwo Olu of Lagos State, among others.

Reactions on Social Media

As expected, the commissioning of a laudable project as this would have many reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Segun Sanusi talked about how Ondo State missed out on the project. He said:

“It’s so painful Ondo State missed out on this enormous project. The Dangote refinery is expected to provide employment opportunities for more than 50,000 people. Congratulations to the Aliko Dangote Group, Lagos state and all parties involved.”

It's so painful Ondo State missed out on this enormous project. The Dangote refinery is expected to provide employment opportunities for more than 50,000 people Congratulations to the Aliko Dangote Group, Lagos state and all parties involved. 💯 pic.twitter.com/jysyHQIYTT — Segun Sanusi (@thisissegun) May 21, 2023

Meanwhile, popular social media critic Daniel Regha criticized the refinery project. He said the Dangote would have a monopoly on petroleum products. He said:

“Dangote cement was being sold for N3,500 in Nigeria back in 2021, But the same cement costed just N1,800 in Zambia, it was also cheaper in Ghana & other countries. So what’s the guarantee that Dangote Refinery won’t exploit Nigerians with this monopoly of production? FG don’t think.”

Dangote cement was being sold for N3,500 in Nigeria back in 2021; But same cement costed just N1,800 in Zambia, it was also cheaper in Ghana & other countries. So what's the guarantee that Dangote Refinery won't exploit Nigerians with this monopoly of production? FG don't think. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) May 22, 2023

Anotehr Twitter user identified as Ondo First Born lamented how greed made Ondo State lose the opportunity to have the project. He said:

“The news of Dangote Refinery being commissioned Today is giving mixed feelings as a well-meaning indigene of Ondo state. Great for the Country but still can’t get over how Ondo state lost this project to Lagos due to the GREED of our then government. We deserve a televised apology!”

The news of Dangote Refinery being commissioned Today is giving mixed feelings as a well meaning indigene of Ondo state. Great for the Country but still can't get over how Ondo state lost this project to Lagos due to the GREED of our then Govt. We deserve a televised apology! pic.twitter.com/3RiCylQMnz — Ondo First Born® (@OndoFirstBorn) May 22, 2023

Dr Feruke was optimistic at the opportunity of the refinery helping in foreign exchange saying:

“Even if it’s our forex that Dangote refinery will help us save, it’s something.”

Even if it's our forex that Dangote refinery will help us save, it's something. — PSam (@DrFeruke) May 22, 2023

Mahmud Galadanci was excited about the project and how it would create jobs for many Nigerians. He said:

“Dangote Refinery is a blessing to Nigeria to the extent that it eradicates poverty by creating jobs at all levels for the citizens. People like Dangote who are visionary and focused are grace to the country. Congratulations to him for this wonderful job!”

Dangote Refinery is a blessing to Nigeria to the extent that it eradicates poverty by creating jobs at all levels to the citizens. People like Dangote who are visionary and focused are grace to the country. Congratulations to him for this wonderful job! pic.twitter.com/mGjS5796Mx — Mahmud Galadanci (@Galadanci02) May 22, 2023

Finally, Mary-Ann Okon was bemused at how Nigeria’s state-owned refineries are ineffective and yet politicians are happy to witness the commissioning of Dangote Refinery which happens to be a private project. She said:

“The irony here is that Dangote refinery is a private business, yet our politicians and governments are out in Lagos wagging their tails and showing support, yet our state-owned refineries are moribund. Isn’t it a cause for concern? I applaud Aliko for this feat but shame on govt!”

The irony here is that Dangote refinery is a private business, yet our politicians and governments are out in Lagos wagging their tails and showing support, yet our state owned refineries are moribund. Isn’t it a cause for concern? I applaud Aliko for this feat but shame on govt! pic.twitter.com/AT0qVB36tw — Mary-Ann Okon 🇳🇬🇸🇱 (@mimieyo) May 22, 2023