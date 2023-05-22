The Dangote Group has pledged that the first fuel products from the Dangote Refinery will be ready by June 2023.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the Chairman of the Group, disclosed this during the ongoing commissioning of the Dangote Refinery.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his support through the arduous process that has seen the birth of the Dangote refinery.

According to Dangote, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has pledged its support for the refinery operations.

The Dangote refinery is also targeting 40% of its products’ output for exports.

