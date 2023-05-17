Article Summary

The UNDP Vocational Training Program 2023, which is aimed at young Nigerian students, graduates, and out-of-school citizens, is currently accepting applications from suitably qualified candidates. The establishment of training centers and skill acquisition centers is aimed at empowering Lagos residents in various occupational fields or areas.

The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund Law 2016 established the LSETF to provide financial assistance to residents of Lagos State for job, wealth creation, and career development. The duration of the program is 12 – 24 months and several slots are available.

Program details

LSETF focuses on fostering entrepreneurship by enhancing MSMEs’ institutional capacity, increasing access to capital, and developing business-friendly policies in Lagos State. The Fund will also create initiatives to train and employ unemployed Lagos residents while concentrating on initiatives to promote innovation within the Lagos ecosystem.

The Lagos State Government will contribute an initial capital of N25 billion over four years to the Fund, but it will also seek additional funding from donor partners, development agencies, corporate organizations, and individuals.

The Vocational and Business Skills Training and Support project aims to empower young women and men with vocational, technical and business skills, and nurture an entrepreneurship culture to enhance their employability and productive engagement in economic and local recovery activities. These efforts will contribute to and complement the overall collective efforts for economic recovery and livelihood restoration for improved well-being and resilience among Nigerians.

In 2022, LSETF/UNDP organized fashion courses (Tailoring and fashion design), Hospitality (Baking), Information Technology (Digital marketing), Beauty Courses (Hair dressing, Cosmetology), Construction courses (Plumbing, Tiling, Electrical and Masonry) over a 12 –week period.

About UNDP

UNDP is the United Nations’ lead agency on international development. The agency supports countries and communities as they work to eradicate poverty, implement the Paris Agreement on climate change and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

For example, in 2019, UNDP implemented a vocational training in Borno state and awarded certificates to 200 beneficiaries to mark their successful completion of an agriculture-related vocational skills training program

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligibility for the UNDP Vocational Training Program, applicants are expected to meet the following conditions:

Applicants must be resident in Lagos state, Nigeria.

Applicants must be between 18 – 45 years of age

Applicants must have National Identity Number (NIN)

Applicants must have LASSRA number

Passport photograph

Guarantor’s details

Application Procedures

How-to-Apply: Interested and eligible applicants for the UNDP Vocational Training Program should start by filling and submitting the online application form available here

Application Deadline: Not Specified