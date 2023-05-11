As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors.
It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved, and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
Legend
Date announced – The date the company announced dividends, evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the Stock Exchange.
Dividend during the year – This represents all the dividend announcements made by a company in a given year.
Total dividends – This is the summation of a company’s interim dividend (often announced in a prior year) and the final dividend announced following the publishing of a full-year annual report (after being announced in the first quarter of the year).
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
Please tel me more, are you saying the dividend offer is only for price speculation ?
What is the situation with MTN OFFER of December 2021? There has not been any feedback till now.
MTN offer of 2021 was well concluded to the extent that those who subscribed to it got the final dividend for FY 2021 as well as 2022 interim dividend. Payment of #10 final dividend for FY 2022 is April 20, 2022. Additionally, the 1:20 bonus promised those that did not sell their shares purchased via the offer will also be redeemed.
Thanks for your feedback but for me I have not gotten any evidence of purchase of shares such as share certificate and no dividend of course. Several times I took this complaint to point of purchase (First Bank) all I got was that some staff were affected. Please assist me to normalize this transaction.
Onyechere Nwokocha.
Can I buy MTN shares now and still collect dividend by April this year?
You have from now to 14th or 15th of March to buy MTN share if you want to receive dividend.
Any share bought 3 days before the 27th of March qualification date excluding Saturday and Sunday is due for dividend while shareholders register closes on 28th of March.
So, act fast!!
What is happening to the bank’s? No dividend news uptill now.
Please who is the new Registrar to First Bank (FBN) plc now that they’re no longer with First Registrar’s?
Please,who is the New Registrar to FBNH,so far is not with First Registrar.no latest news, no dividend ,nothing nothing please….
Meristem Registrar.