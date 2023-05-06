Article summary

Mrs. Christabel Onyejekwe has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Cornerstone Insurance Plc. The appointment was subject to approval by National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and ratification by members at a general meeting.

The insurance firm closed its last trading day (Friday, May 5, 2023) at N0.65 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX).

The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Insurance Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Christabel Onyejekwe as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, obtained by Nairametrics.

According to the statement signed by the company’s management, the appointment was subject to approval by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and ratification by members at a general meeting.

Profile of Christabel Onyejekwe

According to the company, Mrs. Onyejekwe is a legal practitioner, with a demonstrated history of working in the financial services industry.

She is a strong business development professional with training focused on Organizational Leadership from Harvard Business School.

Onyejekwe has over 35 years of work experience in the Nigerian financial services sector. She is currently an Executive Director with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System PLC (NIBSS PLC).

“We trust that she will make a significant contribution to the company in her role as a Non-Executive Director of the Company,” the company said.

The management noted that following the change, the Board of Cornerstone Insurance Plc is now comprised of Mr. Segun Adebanji Chairman, Mr. Ganiyu Musa Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Steve Iwenjora Non-Executive Director, Ms. Elizabeth Amadiume Independent Non-Executive Director, Dr. Ogechi Adeola Independent Non-Executive Director, Mrs. Christabel Onyejekwe Non-Executive Director, Mr. Chidiebere Nwokeocha Executive Director, and Mr. Stephen Alangbo Executive Director.

What you should know

Cornerstone Insurance Company is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). The insurance firm closed its last trading day (Friday, May 5, 2023) at N0.65 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Cornerstone began the year with a share price of N0.60 and has since gained 8.33% on its valuation.

For the full year, the company reported a net income of N 2,530.72 million, compared to N 3,511.22 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations were N0.14, compared to N0.19 a year ago.